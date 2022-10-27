Bentonville, United States – Introducing Straight Talk home internet: an affordable, no-contract, no-credit-check, prepaid fixed wireless internet service, available at Walmart.

Straight Talk, known for providing incredible value in prepaid wireless with the unmatched distribution of Walmart, continues to deliver with Straight Talk home internet. This new service will help more consumers bridge the divide to the digital world by making high-speed broadband more affordable and attainable for those that need reliable internet, but prefer no contracts, no credit checks and a broader choice in payment options – including cash.

Straight Talk home internet takes advantage of Verizon’s 5G and 4G LTE networks. At just [$45 per month (€44.68 per month)], it offers unlimited 5G / 4G LTE data with speeds up to 100 Mbps on 5G or 50 Mbps on 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi 6 Dual-band. The easy, self-set-up router is only [$99 (€98.31)] and can connect multiple devices.

“Offering more choices that meet the needs of value-conscious consumers – both inside and outside of the home – is a critical component of our strategy to serve the entire market,” says Manon Brouillette, chief executive officer, Verizon Consumer Group. “Straight Talk home internet offers an incredible value: reliable fixed wireless internet service anchored by Verizon, with the flexibility and affordability of no-contracts, brought to the masses by the scale of Walmart via an easy, grab-and-go format.”

“Walmart is committed to making wireless products and services, which are critical to everyday life, more attainable,” says Mehrdad Akbar, vice president, wireless services – Walmart U.S. “Straight Talk home internet enables access to resources and opportunities that are otherwise out of reach without high-speed internet access, and this is right in line with our company mission to help our customers save money and live better.”

Consumers who participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) affordable connectivity program (ACP) can also leverage their benefits for Straight Talk home internet. The benefit provides a discount of up to [$30 per month (€29.79 per month)] toward internet service for eligible households and up to [$75 per month (€74.47 per month)] for households on qualifying Tribal lands, making it even more affordable for those in need.

Straight Talk home internet will be available at nearly 2,000 Walmart stores across the country and at Walmart and StraightTalk.

For more information, visit StraightTalk or Walmart.

Straight Talk home internet is the most recent example of Verizon’s leadership expansion in the prepaid space since its acquisition of TracFone Wireless, Inc. By providing a variety of affordable products powered by America’s most reliable 5G network, together Verizon and TracFone can serve any segment of the U.S. wireless market, including the entire spectrum of prepaid and value-conscious consumers.

