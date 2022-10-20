The renewal audit of Ericsson’s 4G and 5G RAN products, solutions, development processes and practices took place in June 2022, and were once again found to be compliant with 3GPP/GSMA NESAS global security standards.

Founded in 1995, the GSMA represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide, and its NESAS (Network Security Assurance Scheme) was introduced in recent years to provide a common security assurance framework for secure product development and product lifecycle processes across the mobile industry.

As part of the process, NESAS tests and audits network equipment against a security baseline and demonstrates to communications service providers (CSPs) that it conforms to the desired standards, with Ericsson passing its audit in 2020.

David Hammarwall, vice president and head of product area networks, Ericsson, says, “Our 5G RAN portfolio is constantly growing and changing, and so too is the threat landscape mobile networks face. Passing this latest audit reaffirms our commitment to ensuring that our products and solutions offer our customers the security and confidence they need when it comes to upgrading their networks or deploying new ones.”

5G networks are already creating a huge socio-economic impact, making network security a critical factor for CSPs, enterprises, and national governments. The trustworthiness of Ericsson’s mobile technologies and security assurance frameworks such as compliance with the NESAS standard, continue to serve as an assurance of reliability and quality.

“Resilience and security remain top of mind as we scale up 5G,” Hammarwall says, “We will continue to work tirelessly to drive open, global, and interoperable security standards, as shown by the continuous adaptation to GSMA NESAS standards required to pass this audit.”

Ericsson’s NESAS compliance processes underwent a complete audit by a GSMA-approved, independent auditor.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus”