Montreal, Canada – Octasic, a manufacturer of programmable silicon for mission-critical custom wireless applications, officially unveiled its new corporate branding that reflects the company’s 24 years of industry expertise and its vision to become a provider in the creation of the advanced custom wireless solutions across the commercial, government, and defense markets.

The new Octasic identity is a reminder of its strong entrepreneurial culture and leadership position in programmable silicon, SoC devices, and platforms all designed for mission-critical 5G and LTE applications. Octasic enables both enterprise and government clients to go beyond commercial applications and build a myriad of customised base station, user-equipment (UE), and software-defined radio (SDR)-based systems deployed for numerous private network environments, including Industrial IoT, non-terrestrial networks, tactical, automated warehouses, and autonomous mobile robots.

Octasic to work with global technology such as Capgemini and Radisys. Cambridge Consultants, part of Capgemini Group, has developed custom full-scale systems delivering breakthrough performance, tailored for specific mission-critical communication and IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things) applications. Engineering teams at Capgemini have created an engineering centre of excellence designing, integrating, and optimising L1/L2/L3 for 5G RAN systems for aerospace, defense, and industrial customers. Radisys is an industry provider in delivering complex and high-performance subsystems RAN software across 3G/4G/5G to defense and public safety customers, amongst others.

Creating a connected and more secure world

“We want to shape the future of customised wireless solutions for a connected and more secure world,” says Sébastien Leblanc, CEO of Octasic. “The time is right for a more cohesive and inspiring brand story that unites all our clients, partners, and the incredible people at Octasic who build and support our highly advanced hardware and software products from our multiple sites, worldwide.”

“The roll-out of the new Octasic brand identity was an essential part to the company’s growth plan and to clearly communicate who we are today,” says James Awad, vice president, marketing and programs, at Octasic. “This exciting new phase is about the depth of our expertise in signal processing and wireless development to rapidly expand into new wireless markets.”

Programmable chip for 5G innovations

The current Octasic flagship semiconductor device is the fully programmable OCT3032, a low-power 5G system-on-chip device featuring 32 Opus3 digital signal processor cores plus an ARM-based processor that, collectively, supports four simultaneous waveforms of multiple standards on a single chip for low SWaP (size, weight, and power) designs. By extension, the OCT3032 is the cornerstone of the Octasic OctNode2, a dual-mode software-defined radio platform to support two 5G and/or 4G radio cells. The OctNode2 offers frequency agility, is feature with peripheral and video support, and caters to applications specifically operating in the sub-6GHz range.

Moreover, Octasic helps clients to significantly accelerate development projects with the Octasic Opus studio suite. This integrated development environment (IDE) is an indispensable platform to develop and debug DSP-based applications, develop and customise waveforms, and jump-start projects with pre-integrated 4G/5G reference code.



Octasic’s new branding and suite of solutions will be on full display at the upcoming Future Networks World Forum (formerly 5G World Forum) event organised by the IEEE in Montreal, October 12-14, 2022.



