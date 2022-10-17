Zug, Switzerland. 13 October 2022 – Sentinel Holding AG announces the global market launch of its unified software platform which enables telcos and ISPs to operate all of a network’s CPE devices, embracing multiple network access technologies, in a highly flexible, unified and efficient way. Until now, Sentinel has provided bespoke network software solutions to customers which include major CPE manufacturers and telcos. The company is now launching its solutions, services and platforms to the wider global marketplace.

Based on open standards, the Sentinel Open Standards Edge Platform (OSEP) meets the ever-increasing operational and functional requirements of telecoms and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Out-of-the-box network CPEs often lack the reliable software necessary to ensure optimum functionality and security of communications systems. “Users today have higher expectations than ever when it comes to multi-device, multi-access communications networks, and, in many cases, simple connectivity is not enough,” comments Goran Medic, founder and CEO of Sentinel Holding. “We know that software pre-installed on CPEs often doesn’t have the quality and capability to deliver the performance, security and reliability that is so important in today’s demanding communications environments.”

To overcome these challenges Sentinel Holding created software based on Linux distribution, open standards and open source software. The OSEP platform supports multiple hardware types internet routers, servers, set-top boxes, mesh devices, telecom terminal handsets, etc. all of which can be managed via the same software, with harmonised, unified system management.

Uniquely, for the first time, telcos and ISPs of all sizes can benefit directly from Sentinel’s acknowledged technology to manage devices on networks across multiple access technologies 5G, cable, copper and fibre in a unified, highly performant and resource-efficient way. With flexible network optimisation, seamless management of multiple devices and multiple access technologies, there’s no vendor lock-in. Sentinel believes that the best results come from a hardware-software combination.

“Our approach is to separate the hardware and software: Marrying powerful, highly capable open standards software with a telco/ISP’s selected hardware unleashes the full potential of the CPE, and makes the whole communications system perform better,” explains Medic.

As a result, the elements of a telco’s or ISP’s communications system become modular, thus easier to change independently. Telcos and ISPs get greater-than-ever flexibility, with the capability to upgrade any part of the system, any hardware element or software element individually and efficiently, and with minimal impact on the overall system. This can yield dramatic savings in time, money and effort, while maintaining the integrity of the system. Devices’ lifespan is extended, maintenance is reduced and service downtime is minimised, leading to better user experience and higher customer satisfaction. Furthermore, new functions, features and capabilities (e.g. VPN, Wi-Fi connectivity, etc.) can be introduced without the need to replace hardware.

An essential benefit of OSEP for telecoms and ISPs is the ability to diversify and scale their consumer service offering at any time by collaborating with market leaders to add new services to their ecosystem. Adopting the OSEP solution effectively starts the shift towards a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) operating model, where telecoms are free to surpass their linear value chain through service offerings that drive new revenue opportunities.

Furthermore, telcos/ISPs typically procure hardware from multiple vendors. But relying on multiple parties for a major upgrade, or for an urgent requirement, can be slow, resulting in a poor customer experience. With Sentinel, the telco or ISP is in the driver’s seat, with the ability to re-configure or replace system elements, whether hardware or software or both, much more rapidly. “We’re delighted to now be able to provide the Sentinel Platform to the wider telecom market for the first time,” commented Medic.

“We look forward to working together with more telcos and ISPs, and providing them with the tools to be in control of their networks, and benefit from vendor freedom, with our flexible, cross-device, cross-technology solution that solves so many business challenges while unlocking new revenue opportunities and operational efficiencies,” Medic added.

