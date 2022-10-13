NETGEAR, Inc., the provider of connected products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives, has launched a new addition to its Orbi line. The Orbi 860 Series builds on the Orbi 850 Series by future-proofing the seller with a 10Gb Ethernet port, supporting multi-gig internet connections; upgraded antenna design for greater Wi-Fi performance and a bundled year of NETGEAR Armor, providing homes with an automatic shield of security against internet threats across every connected device.

Following on the tremendous success of the Orbi 850 Series (WiFi 6 AX6000 Mesh System RBK853), the Orbi 860 Series joins NETGEAR’s WiFi 6 Whole Home Mesh WiFi portfolio. The past few years have seen huge changes to internet usage spurred by the pandemic, including a dramatic increase in just about everything from home working, shopping, learning, and socialising. As Internet Service Providers enable faster multi-gig internet speeds, up to 10 Gigabits per second, and hackers create new sophisticated cyber-attacks, high-performance and secure WiFi become imperative.

Same brand, new heights

With NETGEAR’s latest WiFi 6 tri-band and patented dedicated backhaul technology, the powerful Orbi 860 Series mesh systems are designed to keep connections strong and running at maximum speeds in every room without slow-downs or buffering, providing families the bandwidth to address household demands even when simultaneously 4K/8K streaming, Zoom conferencing and Wi-Fi calling from a bedroom, basement or outside in the yard. In an environment where homes are connected with Gigabit plus internet (1.4 to 10 Gigabit) and have an increasing number of connected devices – more than 25 on average the new Orbi 860 Series provides the best WiFi experience for WiFi 5 and WiFi 6 devices. It’s an upgrade from the Orbi 850 series with a stepped-up internet connection, from 1 Gigabit to 10 Gigabit, and new antenna system with wider coverage areas.

The new Orbi RBK863 3-pack WiFi Mesh System provides up to 8,000 sq. ft. of coverage (500 more than the 850 Series) with up to 6Gbps WiFi speed1 and support for 100 devices operating at the same time. This coverage can easily be expanded with additional Orbi RBS860 satellites. To achieve this performance and wider range, NETGEAR uses patented dedicated backhaul Wi-Fi technology and antenna design. The exclusive tri-band mesh system with NETGEAR’s ensures speeds stay fast as more Wi-Fi devices connect to the home network with less dropped connections.

“When we launched our flagship Orbi product line in 2016, we set a new benchmark for connected home products with faster speeds, higher capacity and wider coverage areas with our patented tri-band mesh design,” says David Henry, president & GM of connected home products and services at NETGEAR. “Our new Orbi 860 Series is designed to continue to deliver on the promise of superior Wi-Fi. It provides the capacity to capitalise on higher incoming Internet speed, up to 10 Gigabit, an increasing number of devices and even better WiFi range than the Orbi 850 Series. On top of that, we couple it with one of the industry’s best internet security protection services to help customers to secure all their home WiFi connected devices, including laptops, phones, tablets, speakers, cameras, baby monitors, TVs, light bulbs, light switches and more.”

Technical specifications

Faster speeds with Wi-Fi 6 –WiFi 6 offers four times the speed, capacity, and bandwidth of WiFi 5. You get best-in-class performance regardless of activity or device type.

–WiFi 6 offers four times the speed, capacity, and bandwidth of WiFi 5. You get best-in-class performance regardless of activity or device type. Stays strong even as you connect more devices – Enjoy consistent, peak speeds and high performance on up to 100 devices across 8,000 square feet with Orbi’s patented tri-band mesh router-satellite WiFi connection.

– Enjoy consistent, peak speeds and high performance on up to 100 devices across 8,000 square feet with Orbi’s patented tri-band mesh router-satellite WiFi connection. 20% Wi-Fi boost with exclusive antenna array design – With Wi-Fi optimisation and a new, improved antenna array, the Orbi 860 system provides more range and speed compared to the previous Orbi 850 Series.

– With Wi-Fi optimisation and a new, improved antenna array, the Orbi 860 system provides more range and speed compared to the previous Orbi 850 Series. Multi-gig speeds with 10GbE internet port – The 10Gb Internet speed port enables you to connect to the latest cable and optical fiber offerings over 1 Gbps up to 10Gbps, and you can plug in your wired devices to improve performance via four Gigabit Ethernet ports on each router and satellite.

– The 10Gb Internet speed port enables you to connect to the latest cable and optical fiber offerings over 1 Gbps up to 10Gbps, and you can plug in your wired devices to improve performance via four Gigabit Ethernet ports on each router and satellite. Seamless Wi-Fi for multiple devices – Say goodbye to slow connections. WiFi 6 makes shared bandwidth much more efficient and prevents connection delays.

– Say goodbye to slow connections. WiFi 6 makes shared bandwidth much more efficient and prevents connection delays. Dedicated backhaul – Unlike competitors with a shared backhaul, Orbi’s patented dedicated backhaul connects the router to satellites with a dedicated Wi-Fi pathway exclusively used for communication between the base router and the satellites while our competitors share that link when communicating with other connected devices. This dedicated backhaul design ensures blazing speeds throughout your home and on all your devices. Connections stay strong all the time.

– Unlike competitors with a shared backhaul, Orbi’s patented dedicated backhaul connects the router to satellites with a dedicated Wi-Fi pathway exclusively used for communication between the base router and the satellites while our competitors share that link when communicating with other connected devices. This dedicated backhaul design ensures blazing speeds throughout your home and on all your devices. Connections stay strong all the time. Orbi App – Easily set up your WiFi system, manage your network remotely, pause the Internet on any device, track your Internet data usage and more.

Built-in security & services

For added peace of mind, the Orbi 860 Series includes a year of NETGEAR Armor to protect the connected home from online threats. Unlike traditional endpoint antivirus products, NETGEAR’s Armor is built into the router as a comprehensive security solution to monitor activity going to and from the Internet, protecting computers, security cameras, baby monitors and other IoT devices, flagging external threats while eliminating the need for multiple security subscriptions or software. Additionally, it provides on-the-go protection and VPN for phones and laptops. Armor acts as a strong and effective “front- and backdoor lock” to any home network.

The ultimate 10 gig Wi-Fi 6 router

NETGEAR will also offer a standalone Orbi router (RBR860S) for those who live in smaller homes or apartments and desire the best WiFi performance as well as the flexibility to easily expand to Orbi mesh as their needs change. The iconic white Orbi RBR860S router is available now on NETGEAR.com.

The Orbi 860 Series Mesh System and satellites will come in white as well as black, making them elegant and unobtrusive complements to any home decor. The system is available now in the US on NETGEAR.com exclusively.

