In line with the goal of providing reliable connectivity across the country, Globe and its partners have landed fibre optic cable in eight provinces within just two months, on track to complete the landmark project by April 2023.

The [$150 million (€152.98 million)] Philippine domestic submarine cable network (PDSCN), the longest domestic subsea cable project in the Philippines, has landed in Lucena City, Boac in Marinduque, Calatrava in Romblon, Placer in Masbate, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Roxas City, and most recently, the tourist island of Siargao in Surigao del Norte.

“This is a historic subsea cable project that will bring better connectivity and data capacity to several communities who rely on communications for their day-to-day needs, including education, work, and livelihood,” says Globe Group president and CEO Ernest Cu.

The sites are among 33 landing points of PDSCN, which has a total cable distance of about 2,500 kilometers. The project commenced in July and is set to finish covering all sites by April next year.

“Despite disruptive weather events this wet season, our PDSCN project has been touching down its landing points as planned, bringing reliable fibre connectivity to remote and underserved areas,” says Arlene Jallorina, vice president for strategic infrastructure investments for Globe business, enterprise group.

The project kicked off in July at the Subic Bay, when Globe, Infinivan, Inc., and Eastern Communications, along with Japanese vendor partner Kokusai Cable Ship Co. Ltd. (KCS), started transporting fibre optic cable manufactured by global firm Nexans to the landing points across the country.

The project is seen to deliver connectivity crucial to the country’s recovery from the pandemic, as it will support the government, education, business, and even recreational needs for reliable communication facilities.

Further cable landings will be made in the coming months, including in Mactan, Cebu and Boracay, Aklan. Fibre connections will be activated thereafter.

