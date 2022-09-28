Ericsson announced that it will partner with Bluesky, a telecommunications and network service provider in the United States Territory of American Samoa, to provide equipment and services to modernise their network in the region.

“Our top priority is providing high-speed connectivity for our customers,” says Justin Tuiasosopo CEO at Bluesky. “We are committed to investing in upgrades that allow us to modernise our offerings and create better user experiences and we look forward to working with Ericsson in deploying new equipment as well as preparing our networks for 5G.”

The project will include the Ericsson Radio System, Cloud Core, Cloud Unified Data Management, IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) solutions and a cloud execution environment to support 3G, 4G and 5G Non-standalone connections. The modernisation is an important milestone, as Bluesky will be able to offer 5G capabilities resulting in enhanced mobile broadband and improved user experiences.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Bluesky as the company looks to modernise its network and bring high-quality connectivity to the America Samoa community,” says Eric Boudriau, vice president and head of customer unit regional carriers, Ericsson North America. “5G will bring fast speed, low latency, and new use cases to consumers and businesses. We’re excited to begin this relationship and look forward to working together.”

Deployment will begin in late 2022. As a trusted partner to many major and regional service providers, Ericsson is committed to supporting the market through the most advanced technology and services.

