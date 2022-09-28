Athens, Greece. 23 September 2022 – Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announces the enhancement of its E-Band radio portfolio features, by introducing support for extensive IP/MPLS functionality into its state-of-the-art xHaul radio, the UltraLink-GX80. The company’s solution will be showcased during the MWC Las Vegas 2022, 28-30 September, at its stand number W1.540.

UltraLink-GX80, a high performance 10Gbit/s fully outdoor E-Band radio offering link range and spectral efficiency, now supports advanced Layer 3 (L3) networking functionality by hosting a full IP/MPLS software stack without requiring the use of additional dedicated networking units to host it. Communication service providers, such as fixed access network operators and mobile network operators, can take advantage of this functionality to deliver advanced L3 and L2 multi-gigabit networking services up to the edge of their network, to high-value enterprise customer sites or provision backhaul flows to 4G and 5G base stations.

UltraLink-GX80 can support an extensive set of L3 networking functionality such as: IPv4 Routing (OSPF, IS-IS, BGP, RIPv1/RIPv2), MPLS LDP, RSVP-TE, MP-BGP, BFD, MPLS-OAM and delivers advanced end-to-end IP/MPLS-based services such as : L3VPN, L2VPN VPWS, L2VPN VPLS. The already installed radios can be updated with the new Software to support the IP/MPLS functionality allowing investment protection.

UltraLink-GX80’s L3 functionality support alleviates the need for the installation of extra networking units, which add cost, complexity and additional space and power consumption requirements.

John Tenidis, marketing director of Intracom Telecom’s wireless solutions portfolio, notes, “Our investment on an IP/MPLS stack for our E-Band radios was made possible due to the flexible networking platform of the UltraLink-GX80 device. Foreseeing the time that 5G networking will become the dominant trend, we prepared ourselves and now we are ready with a offer. We are certainly helping our customers save significant amounts of money spent on cell site boxes hosting such software, suggesting a more elegant solution which respects also those customers who deployed already this device and can upgrade with just new software.”

