Dusseldorf, 28 September 2022 – Renesas Electronics Corporation , a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has announced that its 8A34001 System Synchroniser for IEEE 1588 is being used within the AMD Zynq UltraScale+™ RFSoC DFE ZCU670 Evaluation Kit and reference design for 5G Next-Gen Radio (5G NR).

The 8A34001 System Synchroniser for IEEE 1588 is part of Renesas’ ClockMatrix Family of high-performance, precision timing solutions designed to simplify clock designs for high-speed applications. The 8A34001 generates ultra-low jitter; precision timing signals based on the IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) and Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE). It exceeds next-generation 5G radio requirements including synchronisation and offers full ITU-T G.8273.2 T-BC/T-TSC class C and D compliance. Renesas offers open-source SYNCE4L and PCM4L, that is built on open source PTP4L, and device drivers already in a Linux kernel for the 8A34001; while competing solutions rely on proprietary software that are difficult for end-customers to integrate and customise on to their SW platforms.

The AMD ZCU670 is an evaluation and development platform based on Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC DFE, the latest AMD silicon for 5G NR targeting both FR1 and FR2 (mmWave) O-RAN applications.

The 8A34001 performance has been verified on the ZCU670 evaluation platform and shown to exceed the 5G system requirements. The relevant compliance reports and test results are available from Renesas upon request. The solution will be made available as part of the AMD O-RAN reference design where it is used to implement the S-plane functionality in an O-RU reference design.

“We’re delighted that AMD chose our ClockMatrix Family as the timing platform for the Zynq RFSoC DFE Kit, the development platform for 5G applications,” says Zaher Baidas, Vice President of the Timing Products Division at Renesas. “It’s a testament to the performance of our devices as well the ease-of-use and design support that enables customers to reduce development time and effort.”

“Our close collaboration with Renesas provides the key functionality for our O-RU reference designs,” says Brendan Farley, corporate vice president of wireless engineering at AMD. “We believe working with Renesas as an ecosystem partner to deliver verified and supported solutions will greatly reduce our mutual wireless customers’ development efforts.”

