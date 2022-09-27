New York, United States – Veea Inc., announced Veea’s virtual trusted broadband access (vTBA) solution that runs on Veea edge platform VeeaHub products. VeeaHub enables cable operators to offer new services such as user device-based subscriptions that are not tied to a specific location or AP but can be “active” anywhere on the operators’ network. This solution drastically increases flexibility for operators to deliver core network-managed Wi-Fi, cellular-like, capabilities directly to devices in the home, businesses or MDUs while cutting broadband service delivery costs up to 50% over traditional FTTx solutions.

Working in collaboration with CableLabs and a globally recognised cable operator in Latin America, pilot runs of the technology showed extended broadband reach and penetration at a cost savings reaching 50% as compared to traditional FTTx solutions. This pilot focused on pre-paid subscriptions in unserved and underserved markets. The goal of the pilot was to deliver broadband to new underserved communities while generating incremental revenue opportunities for the cable operator. The pilot has remained in continuous operation without any interruptions since September 2021.

VeeaHub is the device on the market to integrate CableLabs’ custom connectivity innovation to address the challenge of operators to view and manage devices beyond the cable modem and/or gateway. This technology enables a direct network-to-device relationship which provides operators a way to create tailored performance and security for one or a group of devices to better support diverse use cases such as work from home, direct access to home and office user and IoT devices, distance learning and telehealth, and similar use cases without the need for separate customer premise equipment or access points.

“This new approach, led by CableLabs on behalf of their global members, is a truly meaningful breakthrough, especially, when it comes to solving for the greatest challenges associated with broadband access for all,” says Allen Salmasi, CEO of Veea. “As a collaborator in developing the technology, Veea is focused on delivering transformative solutions at much lower total cost of ownership. When service delivery costs are reduced by as much as half, projects that would otherwise never have gotten off the ground are now within reach, and ultimately this will benefit tens of millions of people, without broadband access for their Wi-Fi enabled devices, and the cable operators who serve them.”

VeeaHub marries CableLabs’ custom connectivity technology with Veea’s virtualised network slicing solution which spans WAN, LAN and WI-FI as one network fabric. The custom connectivity gateway function runs on VeeaHub product as a virtualised network function along with VeeaHub’s software defined networking (SDN) and advanced traffic shaping to provide for virtual LAN/WAN segments over “network slices” to devices such as laptops, tablets, or cameras and IP-addressable connected locks, doorbells, leak detectors, thermostats, HVACs, boilers and many others. Devices securely connect over a core network-managed network slice to a VeeaHub Wi-Fi AP, through a virtual CPE (vCPE) that runs in a Secure Docker container on the VeeaHub, while providing the user full control and visibility of all the subscribed devices regardless of where they may be located at home, office, school, or any other location.

This further facilitates highly secure roaming for Wi-Fi devices and other IP-addressable devices within vTBA coverage with managed policies, like cellular services, creating multiple revenue models without having any special software running on those devices. The operator is enabled to host third-party business models on VeeaHub including a wide range of IoT solutions and services, home health management, gaming, home automation and security, building management systems and many more.

