Athens, Greece. 20 September 2022 – Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announces and presents its flagship, UltraLink-XR80 E-Band xΗaul radio during the MWC Las Vegas 2022, 28-30 September, at its stand number W1.540.

UltraLink™-XR80 is the market’s highest capacity E-Band (71-76 / 81-86 GHz) radio that is ideal for use in 5G network transport applications. It offers a ground-breaking 30 Gbit/s full-duplex of air capacity in a single unit, while its system gain enables it to deliver the highest capacities at exceptional E-Band link ranges. UltraLink-XR80 offers the most advanced networking capabilities in combination with networking devices based on the concepts of open and disaggregated transport architecture.

It can be combined with Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP)-based radio-aware Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) devices to deliver Layer 2 (Carrier Ethernet) and Layer 3 (IP/MPLS/Segment Routing) networking services over its multiple 10GbE and 25GbE interfaces. Furthermore, it supports high accuracy synchronisation distribution capabilities over Ethernet/IP networks.

Operators can benefit from UltraLink-XR80’s advanced features, by using it as a more cost effective, faster and easier to deploy, alternative to optical fibre for satisfying the demanding xHaul (backhaul, midhaul and fronthaul) needs in mobile network RAN deployments and especially in open, O-RAN specification-based, architectures.

John Tenidis, marketing director of Intracom Telecom’s wireless solutions portfolio, notes, “UltraLink-XR80 is our offering to 5G network providers who need to deploy quickly a reliable transport network. The UltraLink-XR80 is the result of extensive technological research and encompasses several innovations, making it the only xHaul radio device available to 5G operators. It is the evolution of our portfolio of E-Βand products, which serve network operators around the world since 2015”.

