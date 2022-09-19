Tom Williams of Lit Fibre

8 September 2022 – Community-focused ISP Lit Fibre has announced it is extending its full-fibre network to a further five new towns, bringing their total to 17 towns.

More than 150,000 homes across St Albans, Chelmsford, Welwyn Garden City, Stratford-Upon-Avon and Potters Bar will soon have access to a 10Gb capable network from Lit Fibre. Installation is already well underway and, once live, residents will be able to order their full-fibre broadband service from a choice of symmetrical 100Mb, 500Mb or 1Gb packages. Residents who register their interest via litfibre.com will receive additional discounts on their introductory prices.

Tom Williams, CEO of Lit Fibre, says, “There is a clear need for speed within these towns and we are working to supercharge the communities with our full-fibre network. Residents want the freedom to move away from the incumbents offering substandard services at unaffordable prices so by switching to Lit Fibre, residents can finally experience the freedom to do more online thanks to our full-fibre infrastructure. Technology requirements have vastly changed within the last decade, with multiple devices being used at any one time and a growing number of household appliances functioning through Wi-Fi. We want to help meet these demands with the latest technologies and a customer service experience, rated 5 stars on Trustpilot.”

Lit Fibre is committed to working with local communities and its most recent project involves a long-term partnership with FC Clacton, giving the stadium a revamp with a raft of improvements, as well as a rebrand of Chippenham FC.

