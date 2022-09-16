Inseego Corp. announced that the Inseego Wavemaker FG2000 5G indoor router is now available for Drei Austria business customers. This compelling 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solution is purpose-built for businesses to enable secure, high-performance, reliable internet for business applications. Drei is part of 3 Group Europe, which includes networks in Austria, Denmark, Italy, Ireland, Sweden and the United Kingdom. This represents the second member of the 3 Group to select Inseego 5G fixed wireless products.

“We’re proud to provide our cloud-managed fixed wireless access solution to Drei’s business customers,” says Simon Rayne, senior vice president and managing director, UK, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific for Inseego. “Inseego’s Wavemaker portfolio provides the industry’s best feature rich 5G FWA enterprise solution. We are excited to continue working with customers in Europe to make 5G WAN a primary business solution for several enterprise market segments.”

“Businesses currently have limited internet options cluttering the market that aren’t designed to address business needs. The Inseego 5G FG2000 solution is an excellent choice for customers who need solutions that offer superfast 5G with high throughput rate, modern Wi-Fi 6, and extensive security features,” says Guenter Lischka, CCO at Drei Austria. “We are proud to offer the Inseego Wavemaker 5G FG2000 for BusinessNet 5G tariffs exclusively to Austrian business customers.”

With its sleek, elegant design and simple setup, the FG2000 5G indoor router fits into any environment, from home offices to storefronts and branch locations, giving businesses the speed, flexibility, security, and managed services that they require:

Easy setup and management: The FG2000 provides easy plug-and-play installation and can be set up by anyone (no service technician needed) in just a few minutes. It includes the Inseego Mobile smartphone app which makes it easy to choose the best placement for optimal performance and manage the FG2000 with user-friendly control settings.

Best-in-class performance: With Inseego’s antenna and RF technology, the FG2000 can deliver peak 5G speeds over 1 Gbps (depending on network coverage) along with fallback to Cat 22 LTE. Sustained high throughput and low latency 5G across simultaneous connections are ideal for applications such as video conferencing, streaming, simultaneous Wi-Fi connections, AR/VR and cloud computing. The FG2000 supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and delivers robust connectivity with very high throughput for up to 128 connected devices. Multiple ethernet LAN ports and a 1 Gbps WAN port can also be connected to other routing devices.

Enterprise-grade security: Designed and developed in the U.S. with multiple layers of advanced security, the FG2000 is purpose-built for business. It safeguards data with advanced encryption, hacker prevention, password protection, OpenVPN, guest Wi-Fi network and more. Robust authentication protects against cyber threats and allows customers to connect with confidence.

To learn more about Inseego 5G products and solutions, please click here.

