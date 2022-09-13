Seoul, South Korea – Nokia announced that SK C&C has deployed its managed Nuage Networks solution, Nokia Cloud Managed SD-WAN Service, which provides network connectivity between branches and the cloud while delivering enhanced security, network visibility and significantly improved economics. SK C&C will benefit from advanced networking services, including application aware routing, multiple WAN uplinks per site, and a comprehensive set of centrally managed network and security policies that simplify wide area and security management.

The Nokia Cloud Managed SD-WAN Service removes the startup and operational costs of deployed SD-WAN via its cloud hosted, multi-tenancy deployment model that delivers SD-WAN as-a-Service. As a locally hosted solution, SK C&C benefits from a simplified deployment model that improves service deployment time and removes the need for capital expenditure through its as-a-service subscription model. This allows SK C&C to focus on the deployment of SD-WAN and accelerate the uptake of private and public cloud deployments without the burden of additional network CAPEX.

The deployment and maintenance services are provided by Nokia Cloud Managed SD-WAN Service distributor, Dongkuk Systems.

Jangsoo Shin, head of hybrid cloud1 group at SK C&C, says “We are excited to use the Nokia Cloud Managed SD-WAN Service to drive operational efficiency at a lower expense. Further, it delivers enhanced security and multiple uplink support compared to traditional WAN, leading to a substantial increase in network availability whilst reducing ongoing maintenance costs.”

Saurabh Sandhir, vice president and general manager of Nuage Networks from Nokia, says “All digital transformation projects require a strong network foundation that links the business application users in the branches to the business applications in the private and public cloud. Our Nuage Networks powered cloud hosted SD-WAN service is a perfect fit for SK C&C as they accelerate their cloud based IT projects. With Nokia Cloud Managed SD-WAN service, supported by our partner Dongkuk Systems, SK C&C will deliver an enhanced networking experience with embedded security and improved application visibility for all sites on the networks.”

