Steve Palladino of Group FiO

1 September 2022 – Group FiO, one of the specialist in integrated Customer Engagement Solutions and a provider of cost-effective customer analytics, easy-to-use business intelligence, and data integration and Total Communicator Solutions, Inc. (TCS), a specialist in contextually intelligent communication platforms, IoT communications, and application development, announced today that they’ve advanced their partnership. The new collaboration will offer “just-in-time,” fully integrated, and contextually intelligent mobile communication solutions that deliver “augmented intelligence” by leveraging real-time data analytics with actions and events based on collected data, combined with location, user, and activity knowledge to deliver curated experiences on mobile devices.

Through this ground-breaking solution they can serve up real-time marketing moments via all manner of modern mobile devices, digital signage, and other connected devices. These marketing moments will not only extend the customer experience but also give their customers and partners unprecedented marketing real estate and customer intel that will empower and expand engagement.

This strategic partnership addresses the many challenges business leaders face as they seek to digitally transform their operations and provide the vital “Moments Marketing” acumen that is in demand by modern consumers. It takes advantage of real-world activities, ongoing events, and user behavior in the real world. Using this to create relevant communications and marketing messaging for the user, it will enable brands to insert themselves in the ongoing conversation that bring relevance to today’s consumers.

Additionally, the combined offering will provide a comprehensive, integrated solution that gives cost-effective customer analytics, easy-to-use business intelligence, data integration, and location-based management support. This will answer the most critical questions, such as which customers hold the highest value, and how sensitive certain segments are likely to be to pricing or promotional changes.

“Driving value into the future of real time customer “Moments in Time” marketing reflects our continued investment in developing next generation, technology-enabled solutions and tools. Our partnership with Total Communicator Solutions is the next evolution of our brand and the logical next step,” says Steve Palladino, chief growth officer at Group FiO.

“As we enter a new era of information-centric computing, companies must co-innovate to solve tough problems and to understand their customers. Working with FiO, a market leader in real-time business analytics, we add capabilities and proven technologies to “Spark Compass OS for the Real World,” says Erik Bjontegard, president and founder of Total Communicator Solutions, Inc. and inventor of the Spark Compass platform. “This new offer represents our belief that the future of information insight within event-based enterprise marketing requires a new operating model, as both data volumes increase, and real-time intelligent response becomes a necessity of doing business.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus