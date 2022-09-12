The Hague, 7 September 2022 – HomeGrid Forum has added Positron Access Solutions to its list of high-profile members. Positron Access Solutions specialises in carrier grade telecommunications products. As a member of HomeGrid Forum they will share their insights and expertise in network delivery with G.hn Access equipment that provide symmetrical Gigabit bandwidth for longer distances over Coax or Copper wiring.

As a specialist in carrier grade telecommunication, Positron Access Solutions creates products which can increase bandwidth delivery and distance to subscribers within the core access network, as well as those within residential, multi-tenant buildings and hospitality buildings by using existing wiring infrastructures.

With over 50 years of knowledge and experience across large networks and complexed infrastructures, including G.hn Gigabit Access Multiplexers (GAM) that provide managed non-blocking symmetrical Gigabit bandwidth to subscribers in MDU/MTU’s they will be a valued member of HomeGrid Forum.

HomeGrid Forum’s president Livia Rosu says, “We are overjoyed to be able to welcome Positron Access Solutions as a HomeGrid Forum member. They bring with them a wealth of knowledge on G.hn Access networks and many years of industry experience. Their learnings and lessons of working with over 200 carriers across North America will be invaluable as we continue to see a fast and rapid growth in network upgrade requirements for XGS-PON, and future-proof 10Gbps expectations”.

Positron Access president and CTO Pierre Trudeau commented on their new membership, “We are delighted to be the newest members of HomeGrid Forum and help accelerate broadband access deployments with G.hn Access technology. As telecommunications networks expand it is imperative that we all work together, sharing ideas and insights to ensure we are providing the best services and products possible. Positron’s G.hn GAM equipment can extend fiber services to every door of an MDU without the need to install fiber to every door. Global Telecom Awards praised our solution for lower cost, lower latency, and lower complexity. The cost of deploying Positron G.hn GAM is 25% of the cost of extending fiber so a carrier can quickly grow its high-speed bandwidth subscribers and be cash flow positive in the first year.”

Established in 1970, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Positron Access Solutions customers include a large number of North American’s tier 1 carriers and 200 other carriers and 150 power utilities. Operators rely on Positron G.hn GAM for being simpler to install, highly scalable and reliable. G.hn technology fits seamlessly in the GPON, XGS-PON or fixed wireless access operators’ network and customer management systems.

The Canadian MDU broadband provider Novus selected Positron G.hn GAM portfolio as part of its multi-technology strategy. Novus must accommodate a wide range of buildings and topologies. In the greenfield buildings they pulled in dedicated fiber drops during construction while for older buildings Novus has taken a no-new-wires approach be leveraging the existing coax wiring with Positron G.hn equipment to support up to 1.7 Gbps of dynamically allocated bandwidth for each subscriber.

During the last 2 years of COVID-19 pandemic, Positron has been instrumental in helping bridge the digital divide for numerous properties, working with nonprofit ISPs like Project Waves to provide free Internet service to low-income seniors and people with disabilities hosted by Baltimore’s Hollins House in Maryland. By leveraging the Positron G.hn equipment, Project Waves delivered up to 1 Gbps speeds over the existing coax network inside each MDU it serves.

The Positron G.hn GAM has 4,8, 12 and 24 port models for either coaxial cable or twisted pair with support for Single Input Single Output mode (SISO) (1 pair per port) and Multiple Input Multiple Output mode (MIMO) (2 pairs per port) with VectorBoost noise cancellation in multi-pair binders. It is also available in indoor versions locally powered and outdoor versions with reverse power feed (RPF). A complete overview of the Positron’s GAM Solution Brief is available here

