The additions brought the total number of 5G subscriptions globally to 690 million as of the end of the second quarter, 2022.

The short three-page Q2 2022 analysis is an update to the main Ericsson Mobility Report, published in June 2022, which included retrospective statistics up to, and including, the first financial quarter of 2022.

Among other statistics, the Q2 2022 update also reports:

There were about 8.3 billion mobile subscriptions at the close of Q2, 2022

There were about 6.1 billion unique mobile subscribers at the close of Q2, 2022

Mobile broadband accounts for about 86% of all mobile subscriptions

218 communications service providers had launched commercial 5G services

24 communications service providers had launched 5G standalone (SA) networks

Mobile network data traffic grew 39% between Q2 2021 and Q2 2022

Total monthly global mobile network data traffic reached 100 EB (exabytes).

The Q2 2022 update includes charts and diagrams outlining the regional mobile subscription penetration, the total and net mobile subscription additions, and global mobile network data traffic and year-on-year growth.

