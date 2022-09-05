Hansen Technologies, a global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce that it has entered a long-term agreement with Allente, a provider of television and entertainment services within the Nordic region. Allente has chosen the latest version of Hansen CCB as its preferred customer-care and billing platform, to support Allente in delivering a frictionless experience for the company’s end-customers across Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, for DTH, IPTV and OTT.

A scalable customer-care and billing solution for many of today’s communications and pay-TV providers, Hansen CCB, part of the Hansen suite for communications, technology and media, delivers the power to rapidly bring new content and OTT partner services online. Support for multiple pricing and packaging models will give Allente enhanced flexibility to create bundled offerings targeting different customer segments. It will also enable integrated customer care and billing for non-pay-TV services including VoIP, broadband and fixed wireless access.



Jon Espen Nergard, chief technology officer, Allente, comments “With the vast amount of entertainment services available to today’s consumers, distributors such as Allente need to secure a seamless aggregation of these much-desired services across our markets. With consumer expectations changing in the digital era, we count more than ever on our long-term valued partners such as Hansen to enable the rollout of a customer-first approach, in line with our long-term transformation vision.”



David Castree, division president, communications, technology and media at Hansen, comments “At Hansen, we are extremely pleased to extend our valued relationship with Allente. With more demands being placed by consumers on service providers than ever before, Hansen CCB is a complete subscription and pay-TV customer-care and billing solution that manages complexity, with state-of-the-art architecture that scales for growth for several million customers – precisely the traits prized by Allente.”

