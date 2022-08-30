Selangor, Malaysia & Milpitas, United States. 24 August, 2022 – Teleplex and Tarana announced their partnership to bring Gigabit 1 (G1), Tarana’s breakthrough next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) solution, to internet service providers and telcos across Malaysia. Teleplex is the official distributor of Tarana G1 in the Asia-Pacific region.

Teleplex, an established distributor of telecommunications equipment in Selangor, Malaysia, intends to make G1 Malaysia’s primary last-mile connectivity solution for rural deployments, as well as to leverage G1 to provide high-speed connectivity to vertical markets like surveillance, smart cities, smart farming, IoT gateways, transportation, and warehousing. HP Lee, managing director of Teleplex, comments, “We are driving into vertical market segments to create essential awareness of Tarana’s unrivaled interference cancellation, fibre-class speeds, fast ROI, and NLoS capabilities for fixed wireless. We are thrilled to have an already-long waitlist of pilot projects. Tarana G1 is truly a game changer in helping our partners build their businesses, and this is a win-win-win scenario for all.”

During the pandemic, Teleplex saw a significant rise in connectivity gaps in rural Malaysia and is committed to helping their partners provide crucial connectivity throughout the country. With the addition of G1 to their product portfolio, Teleplex will enable their customers to connect the tens of thousands of unserved Malaysian households at a fraction of the cost and time to deploy fibre broadband, narrowing the digital divide in rural areas at an unprecedented rate.

Dirk Gates, president of Tarana, adds, “We are very excited to be joining forces with Teleplex to expand the reach of G1 into Malaysia and new vertical markets. We share aligned missions of enabling our customers with reliable connectivity solutions and ultimately want to reach millions more end users on the other side of the digital divide, providing fast, affordable internet access for all.”

