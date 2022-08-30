Raj Singh of VCTI

Somerset, N.J., 24 August 2022 – VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, has announced it has integrated EDX Wireless‘ SignalPro into its Broadband Investment Optimisation Services suite. This integration simplifies Wireless Internet Service Providers’ (WISP) network operations and provides the foundation for a complete zero-touch flow from customer query to service activation.

“Our new Broadband Investment Optimisation Service competency facilitates dramatic reductions for WISPs’ cost-to-serve while enhancing the customer experience,” says Raj Singh, CEO of VCTI. “It represents yet another innovation from VCTI that showcases why we are fast becoming the most trusted vendor to support broadband network expansion and simplify operations.”

“The forthcoming BDC filing requirements demand a high level of precision in data identification. This integrated tool allows WISPs to immediately fulfill this detailed regulatory requirement while laying the foundation for a significantly improved customer experience,” says Roger Skidmore, CEO of EDX Wireless, the industry specialist in wireless network design. “VCTI and EDX are part of an innovation ecosystem accelerating the delivery of services and experiences for rural America.”

