Espoo, Finland – Nokia has announced the signing of a strategic alliance with Furukawa Electric LatAm, the company in network cabling, to accelerate optical LAN deployments in Latin America.

Optical LANs are among the growing business services based on advanced optical fibre technologies, providing ultra high bandwidth to support multiple high bandwidth and critical applications for multiple use cases. Nokia has deployed optical LAN solutions for 450+ enterprise customers across the globe, including hotel chains, manufacturers, airports, schools, healthcare providers, government and others.

Optical LANs, also known as POLs, are used in commercial buildings and campuses to provide local area network connectivity, offering significant advantages over traditional copper-based solutions. These solutions provide lower energy consumption, increased security, more scalable deployments and lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

Furukawa Electric LatAm is a market provider for copper cables and optic fibre in Latin America. With this agreement, Furukawa Electric LatAm will incorporate Nokia’s optical networking equipment into its Laserway passive optical LAN solution, marketed by its partner ecosystem to the enterprise market.

Helio Durigan, vice president executive, Furukawa Electric LatAm, says “The partnership between Furukawa Electric LatAm and Nokia brings to our customers a state-of-the-art and innovative solution that allows great benefits in sustainability with reduction in power consumption, and at same time delivers a reliable and secure technological platform enhancing corporate governance.”

Marcelo Entreconti, head of enterprise for Latin America, Nokia, says “Because of fibre’s unlimited bandwidth potential, optical LAN is the ultimate long-term solution, available at 10Gb/second speeds today, but easily scalable to 25Gb/s with a simple change in the optics. Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,200 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe and we’re proud to be partnering with Furukawa Electric LatAm who has a long history of working with businesses in Brazil for technology integration and validation.”

