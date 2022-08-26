James Trevelyan of Speedcast

Algiers, Algeria. 24 August 2022 – Speedcast, a communications and IT services provider, announced that it has signed a reseller agreement with Algerie Telecom Satellite (ATS), Algeria’s satellite services provider. The agreement will provision Speedcast’s experience and expertise for ATS’ resell, expanding its business in VSAT solutions and services.

ATS has provided satellite services in Algeria for more than four decades and currently operates fixed and mobile satellite networks for cellular, banking, government and other industries across the country. Headquartered in Algiers, ATS operates a teleport at Lakhdiara and offices around Algeria.

“By bringing Speedcast’s technology and services to the Algerian market, ATS has positioned itself to take advantage of these positive trends,” says James Trevelyan, senior vice president of enterprise and emerging markets at Speedcast. “The company conducted a thorough RFI process before selecting us as their global services partner, and we’re pleased to engage in a mutually beneficial opportunity to deliver critical connectivity solutions to customers in this region. We look forward to widening the collective business portfolio in this key North African nation,” Trevelyan concludes.

For more on Speedcast’s services in Africa, visit here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus