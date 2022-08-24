Kyocera Corporation (president: Hideo Tanimoto, hereinafter “Kyocera”) announced that it will construct a new production facility at its Kokubu Plant Campus in Kagoshima, Japan, to increase its production capacity of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), strengthen engineering development capabilities, and ensure ample manufacturing space as Kyocera’s business expands.

Demand for MLCCs is expected to grow as communication terminals and semiconductor devices become more compact and sophisticated. Additionally, the expanding commercialisation of 5G data centres, ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and EV (electric vehicle) technology will be facilitated by smaller, more functional electronic components like MLCCs.

A signing ceremony held on August 17, 2022 included Kagoshima Governor Koichi Shiota, Kirishima City Mayor Shinichi Nakashige, and Kyocera officials. Construction will begin in February 2023 and the plant will begin operation in May 2024. The new plant will be located on the current site of Kyocera’s Monozukuri R&D Laboratory, which will be demolished in September, 2022.

In addition to enhancing its electronic components business, Kyocera aims to stimulate economic development in Kagoshima Prefecture and to create new employment opportunities in the community.

■Outline of New Facility

Name Plants No.5-1-2 at Kyocera’s Kagoshima Kokubu Plant Campus Address 1-1 Kokubuyamashita-cho, Kirishima-shi, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan Total investment Approximately 15 billion yen (approx. USD111 million) Building footprint 7,197m2 (77,468 f2), steel construction, 6 stories Total floor area 37,600m2 (404,723 f2) Construction plan Construction to begin: February 2023

Operation to begin: May 2024 Production items Multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) and more Expected production level From May 2024 through March 2025:

Approximately 10 billion yen (approx. USD74 million) per year FY2026:

Approximately 20 billion yen (approx. USD148 million) thereafter

