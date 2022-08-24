Irvine, California. 22 August 2022 – Telit, a global specialist in the Internet of Things (IoT), announces that Verizon certified its LN920 global M.2 modules for use on its mobile broadband network. Powered by the Snapdragon X12 LTE Modem, the LN920 quickly leverages Verizon’s network to enable high-throughput connectivity for industrial and consumer applications including enterprise routers, industrial gateways, public safety, private networks and mobile computing.

With certification from Verizon, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators and end users gain verification and assurance that their LN920-based devices will achieve optimal performance on Verizon’s network.

The high-speed LN920 compact M.2 (NGFF) data card is available in LTE Cat 6 and Cat 12 versions, with a smooth evolution path toward 5G technology, and supports global cellular bands between 600 MHz and 3.7 GHz, including CBRS (band 48). Ideal for both public and private LTE applications worldwide, the LN920 is certified by major regulators and Tier 1 operators in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia and Europe enabling rapid development of global SKU devices.

“Verizon’s nationwide LTE and 5G networks deliver reliable high-speed connectivity, critical for all IoT devices,” says Shamik Basu, executive director & product head, IoT and automotive at Verizon. “Certifying Telit’s LN920 data card provides our business customers the confidence that their IoT devices will achieve their performance requirements in both industrial and consumer applications.”

“Designed in M.2 (NGFF) form factor, the LN920 global data cards are the natural evolution toward 5G technology,” said Jitender Vohra, senior director of carrier relations, Telit. “By supporting several next-generation features such as LTE Advanced Carrier Aggregation and CBRS, the Snapdragon X12 LTE Modem-based LN920 represents the ultimate in LTE connectivity and our collective and longstanding commitment to provide solutions that give vendors and systems designers a competitive and financial edge.”

“Innovation is at the heart of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. By equipping operators and OEMs with technologies, end consumers are able to reap the benefits of cellular connectivity,” says Gautam Sheoran, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are excited to collaborate with Telit to power their LN920 with the Snapdragon X12 LTE Modem to give IoT devices the ability to utilise Verizon’s mobile broadband network.”

Both versions of the LN920 include global bands, WCDMA fallback, on-board GNSS receiver, industrial-grade operating temperature durability (-40 to +85°C) and support for Telit AppZone embedded application development environment. It also supports enhanced security features suitable for enterprise applications including secure boot and secure environment SE Linux with latest kernel 5.4 security updates.

For more information on the LN920 visit here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus