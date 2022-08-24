Springville, Utah – IsoTruss, Inc., an engineering, design, and manufacturing services provider, has announced the donation of two patented IsoTruss carbon fibre cell towers to the Learning Alliance Corp. (LAC) centre located in Tampa, FL. The donation will support LAC’s workforce development initiative in training cell tower climbers and technicians for the wireless telecom infrastructure industry. LAC partners with businesses in the wireless industry, which place its student graduates into the workforce upon graduation in high-skill, high-wage telecommunications positions.

Nathan D. Rich, CEO, IsoTruss, Inc., says, “We are excited to donate two IsoTruss carbon fibre cell towers to LAC, as we wholeheartedly support its workforce development initiative. LAC is forward thinking in training the telecom workforce of tomorrow, which is in alignment with our mission of building sustainable infrastructure of the future.”

Learning Alliance, which partners with businesses, colleges, and universities to bring U.S. Veterans and civilians stronger training initiatives that equate to solid career growth, offers multiple Wireless Tower Technician programmes ranging from Fibre Optics to Cell Tower Technician. Its programmes are approved by the Commission for Independent Education in the state of Florida. LAC partners with small, medium and large Tower companies throughout the United States to help bridge the gap between the trade skill shortage and the 20,000 job openings in the wireless industry.

Cesar Ruiz, CEO, Learning Alliance Corp., says, “At LAC we are training the workforce of tomorrow, today. We very much appreciate the support provided by IsoTruss through its cell tower donation and are excited to train our climbers on this innovative infrastructure solution. We want our LAC graduates to not only be safe climbers, but better trained, so they can become profit centers for their employers in a short period of time, and with a pathway forward for success in their careers.”

Learning Alliance provides Diversity initiatives to help expand job opportunities in Telecommunications to underserved and underrepresented communities. Through partnerships with businesses and non-profit associations, we promote diversity, equity and inclusion through the research and development of new training methodologies such as pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeships. Its training initiatives focus on allowing individuals to get trained, get certified, and obtain a career in a high skill, high wage occupations.

In addition to the patented grid designs that makes IsoTruss cell towers lightweight, durable, non-corrosive, wind-resistant, and eco-friendly, its composite lattice structures are up to twelve times stronger than steel for a given weight, or as little as one-twelfth the weight for a given load, depending on the design, the site, and its specifications.

With a global portfolio of more than thirty patented and patent-pending structural and composite material designs that protect not only the configurations but also the manufacturing processes, IsoTruss, Inc., is committed to building the sustainable infrastructure of the future through innovative solutions in engineering, design, manufacturing and construction.

IsoTruss, Inc. is an active member of the Institute of Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IAMCI), a Manufacturing USA institute established by the U.S. Department of Energy. IACMI’s mission is to accelerate advanced composite design, manufacturing, technical innovation and workforce solutions to enable a cleaner and more sustainable, more secure, and more competitive U.S. economy.

For more information, please visit here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus