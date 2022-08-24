Morrisville, United States. 18 August, 2022 – Extreme Networks, Inc., a provider in cloud networking, introduced the Extreme AP5050: the outdoor Wi-Fi 6E outdoor access point (AP) optimised for deployment across outdoor venues, convention centers, hospital and university campuses and large stadiums, among others.

The AP5050 delivers enhanced wireless experiences, faster speeds and reduced interference and enables large outdoor venues to operate across up to three times as much spectrum as previous generations of Wi-Fi. The AP5050 also helps customers future-proof their networks with infrastructure designed to support next-generation, high bandwidth applications and IoT devices to dramatically improve operations and consumer experiences, while creating a foundation to monetise new mobile services.

Key facts and benefits:

High-Speed Wi-Fi: The AP5050 delivers high-speed wireless connectivity optimised for high-density venue environments as well as bandwidth-intensive applications and devices used by both stadium/venue personnel and fans. Wi-Fi 6E has access to up to 1,200 MHz of spectrum which improves quality of service (QoS) in dense environments, optimises the performance of new applications and creates better user experiences.

High-efficiency and performance : Specifically designed for high-density outdoor environments, the AP5050 has three 4×4:4 radios which provides high efficiency, high performance 802.11ax aggregate data rates up to 10 Gpbs. It combines Wi-Fi 6E, advanced security and AI/ML capabilities together in a single solution.

Unlike other APs that scan only part-time, the AP5050 features a dedicated tri-frequency sensor that does a full-time scan for rogue devices, significantly minimising the risk of vulnerability and attacks without compromising the performance of the network. The AP5050 also supports the latest Wi-Fi Alliance WPA3 security certification, a stateful DPI firewall for context-based access, Private Pre-Shared Key (PPSK) to secure IoT environments, Extreme Fabric Attach for automated provisioning and a location analytics sensor.

Flexible, easy to install, deploy and order: Deployment options for the AP5050 include under seat, pole-mounted or APs with software-selectable antennas, ensuring a mobile experience across the venue. As a universal hardware platform, the AP5050 is available as a global SKU and comes with a dual-persona capability, allowing customers to use the OS of their choice and making it easy to deploy as either a cloud-managed service or on-prem.

Cloud-based control, insights and analytics: Coupled with the ExtremeCloud IQ management platform, the AP5050 provides a single pane of glass into network performance, health and security and offers insights and analytics around appusage and efficiency of venue operations.

Executive perspectives

“Wi-Fi 6E is the equivalent of an open field with no one to block your drive. The untapped spectrum will provide an opportunity to roll out new mobile services both in the venue and across the entire campus with enhanced security, reliability, and performance. Our fans rely on high performing, frictionless connectivity as a part of gameday. Removing latency and congestion is key to creating the absolute best fan experience, whether it’s AR/VR, cashless transactions or streaming on NFL+, Wi-Fi 6E will allow the NFL to build best in class digital engagements.” says Aaron Amendolia, vice president, information technology, National Football League

“With the addition of Extreme’s new AP5050 6E units, we’re creating the foundation to offer innovative new mobile services and positioning ourselves to provide exhibitors and visitors with connectivity and speed that they’ve never experienced. This is a complete game changer, and the Metro Toronto Convention Centre is leading the market when it comes to leaning into innovation to drive new and engaging experiences.” says Ryan Partridge, chief information officer of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre

“As the first publicly available outdoor Wi-Fi 6E capable access point, the AP5050 will provide limitless opportunity when it comes to rolling out innovative new mobile services and experiences at large outdoor venues. Extreme understands the requirements of secure, reliable, uninterrupted connectivity in large venues better than anyone in the industry, as evidenced by our relationships with some of the world’s most esteemed professional sports organisations, hospitals, convention centers, universities and iconic venues like Olympiastadion Berlin, Los Angeles Coliseum and soon Old Trafford Stadium. The AP5050 also unlocks the potential to push mobile services to the perimeter of the venue to create new monetisation opportunities and a better, more consistent customer experience.” says Dan DeBacker, SVP of products, Extreme Networks

