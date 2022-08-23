Santa Clara, United States. 17 August, 2022 – IP Infusion, a provider of open network software and solutions for wireline and mobile network operators, announced that Lintasarta, Indonesia’s information and communications technology services company, has chosen to upgrade its legacy network with high capacity and low cost solutions from IP Infusion. With this deployment, Lintasarta has a progressive migration strategy to replace its legacy devices while remaining interoperable during the transition.

IP Infusion’s aggregation router and data centre solutions met Lintasarta’s network performance and feature requirements including ethernet VPN (EVPN) and segment routing (SR). In addition to upgrading legacy devices, IP Infusion solutions interoperated with the existing network providing a path for network migration. IP Infusion delivered the scalability, agility and flexibility that Lintasarta required in a disaggregated solution to spin up new services faster and more economically.

“IP Infusion’s OcNOS software provides the carrier-grade capacity that helps us scale for long-term requirements, while reducing overall costs,” says Arya Damar, CEO of Lintasarta. “We have future-proofed our network with IP Infusion’s very competitively priced, open and tested solution. Their OcNOS solution architecture advantage and solid maintenance and support allows for seamless migration strategies that will result in increased innovation for our customers.”

The IP Infusion carrier-grade software bandwidth upgrade is future-proofed with terabit-scale, which is fundamental to Lintasarta’s network infrastructure development plan over the next decade. It migrates within both Lintasarta’s core network and multiple edge access networks and eliminates vendor lock-in, protecting against supply chain disruptions.

“Lintasarta, as an industry leading service provider with a next-generation network design, is helping to meet Indonesia’s increasing demand for lower-cost, reliable connectivity,” says Atsushi Ogata, president and CEO of IP Infusion. “We are proud to provide Lintasarta with a proven open networking solution that helps deliver the transformative benefits of the digital economy for all its customers.”

