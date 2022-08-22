22 August 2022 – MS3 Networks, a wholesale-only fibre network operator, has announced that they have agreed a new long-term contract with existing wholesale partner, Zone Broadband, which will enable the well-established ISP with access to MS3’s full-fibre network and deliver gigabit-capable broadband services to residents in Hull, Grimsby and Scunthorpe with the homes already connected to the network this week.

North-East based ISP, Zone Broadband, were established in 2017 to deliver connectivity solutions across the UK and have worked with MS3 throughout a 5-year period to deliver broadband services into large MDU’s in Hull. The latest announcement enables Zone Broadband to continue the rapid expansion of its customer base with in excess of 20,000 homes already serviced by the ISP.

Zone Broadband are now accepting orders on the MS3 network, and the ISP is already seeing fantastic demand from residents with many able to make savings in excess of £180 a year when compared to their existing broadband contracts.

MS3’s ultrafast fibre network has been rapidly expanding across Hull since it began building FTTP in the west of the city in January whilst it is also expecting to announce the homes to go live in the towns of Grimsby, Cleethorpes and Scunthorpe this month.

Darren Wright, co-founder & director at Zone Broadband, says, “We are truly excited and privileged to work with MS3 to deliver Full Fibre Broadband to the Residents and Business of Hull, Grimsby, Cleethorpes and Scunthorpe. Our Network can supply connections to Residential customers up to 1Gbps Full Fibre and Businesses up to 10Gbps in the MS3 network area.

“Residents and Businesses can expect to receive a better Broadband experience and quality of service as we connect 100,000 customers to our network within the next 2 years. For Residential customers it costs just £29.95 per month for our Zone Net Fibre 100 Broadband package, giving an average download speed of 100Mbps. Better still our Zone Net Fibre 900 Broadband package costs just £49.95 per month, giving an average download speed of 900Mbps.”

Guy Miller, CEO at MS3 Networks, says, “We’re very excited to be extending our relationship with Zone Broadband, they are a fantastic, well-established ISP in the UK and we know that by working together there will be significant benefits for many households.

“Our partnership with Zone Broadband means that together we’re able to help thousands of households access the fastest broadband speeds in the UK and save them money in the process which is a very powerful message amidst the current economic situation.

“Sales on the MS3 network to date have been terrific and we look forward to working with Darren and the team at Zone as our network continues to grow further across the North of England into more towns.”

To find out more and check availability Zone Broadband’s ultrafast home broadband service please visit here.

