High Point, United States. 15 August, 2022 – North Carolina’s NorthState and Virginia’s Lumos Networks announce the launch of a new, unified brand, Lumos, and the appointment of a new CEO, Brian Stading (formerly Ziply’s COO). The launch of the new Lumos brand underscores the company’s mission to deliver uninterrupted, accessible 100% fibre internet that not only handles today’s internet needs but anticipates tomorrow’s.

With more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Brian Stading joins the Lumos executive team with big ambitions. Following predecessor Diego Anderson, who will transition to a strategic advisory role, Stading will report to Lumos’ Board of Directors (EQT), leading Lumos forward as it looks to innovate and expand in the regional area and beyond. The company is anchored in a strategic and aggressive growth plan with the future in mind. Stading will lead the company in an unprecedented growth ambition to provide 100% fibre internet access to over 1 million homes in the next five years.

“We believe that the infrastructure of yesterday can’t unlock the possibilities of tomorrow. The new Lumos brand represents our focus on building a 100% Fibre-optic network from the ground up – one built for the next 50 years, not the last 50. Fibre is internet innovation; not only does fibre have unlimited data capacity and speed, but it’s also reliable, accessible and, most important, ready for whatever the future holds,” says Stading. “We have a saying: ‘Why reboot the internet when you can rebuild it?’ And this is the core of Lumos. We are building the internet of the future, and I am honored to lead the charge.”

Karen Puckett, chair of Lumos board of directors, adds “The launch of a new Lumos brand underscores the ambition, acceleration and rapid business transformation guiding our company into new territories. We are thrilled to have Brian’s experience and leadership as we expand and look forward to being first with fibre in countless communities that are currently underserved by inadequate digital infrastructure.”

Lumos’ rapidly growing 100% Fibre-optic network already reaches more than 200,000 residential and business properties across the North Carolina and Virginia area, extending across more than 5,000 miles of fibre – and growing. By 2026, Lumos expects to build 1 million passings and nearly 20,000 miles of route fibre. This expansion will create economic advantages that will serve the Lumos communities for decades to come.

“The industry is at a critical juncture. Fibre-optic internet built from the ground up is the future of our communities, our homes and our small businesses – it is the key to economic development and opportunity. Lumos is excited to accelerate our expansion into new territories as a single brand; and with Brian at the helm, we have full confidence that Lumos is in great hands,” notes Nirav Shah, managing director at EQT.

The launch of the new Lumos brand will take place immediately, with numerous in-market activations in the coming weeks..

