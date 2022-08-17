Andrew Finkelstein of DZS

Dalls, Texas, USA, 16 August 2022 – DZS, a global specialist in access networking and cloud software solutions, announced an expanded relationship with its long-time customer Hamilton Telecommunications, which is expanding its gigabit services capable footprint to newly acquired customers in 21 towns in Central Nebraska. Leveraging Nebraska’s Public Services Commission’s Broadband Bridge Grant Programme, new Hamilton customers in these communities will enjoy broadband speeds up to 1 Gbps, managed WiFi, IPTV, and voice services.

This service buildout is complementary to a multi-year fiber construction process to deliver fiber-to-the-home for 100% of customers in the communities and rural areas in the traditional Hamilton Telecommunications footprint. The telecommunications pioneer has selected cutting-edge DZS broadband connectivity solutions, including the DZS Velocity Access Edge portfolio and DZS Helix Home Edge solutions, to deliver services up to one Gigabit of bandwidth today with the ability to be easily upgraded to multi-gigabit services in the future.

“As a local service provider with a regional and national reach, Hamilton is proud to offer world-class internet service to our customers in the Hamilton and the recently acquired NCTC exchange communities, many of whom live in low-density rural locations,” says Dan Molliconi, COO, Hamilton Telecommunications. “DZS has been a valued partner of ours since 2005 and we have had great success leveraging their innovative broadband connectivity technology to simultaneously upgrade service and cut operating costs while setting ourselves up to quickly and cost-effectively expand our service offerings even further in the future. Our ability to rapidly and efficiently leverage DZS solutions to offer gigabit-class services to our new NCTC subscribers and capitalise on grants of the Nebraska Public Service Commission’s Broadband Bridge Grant Programme to offset the costs of these upgrades have been key elements in making this expansion of Hamilton Telecommunication successful.”

“Hamilton’s decision to offer gigabit speed broadband service levels to its newly acquired subscribers in rural areas is bridging the digital divide and transforming the communities it serves,” says Andrew Finkelstein, senior vice president, North America sales, DZS. “Hamilton is anticipating the demands that will soon be placed on their network for low-latency, bandwidth-intensive applications like the metaverse and AR/ VR applications, as well as opening the door to elevate not just its services but also the economic opportunities and quality of life for the communities where they operate. DZS looks forward to continuing to support Hamilton going forward as they create state-of-the-art offerings across their diverse service locations, including extending broadband infrastructure to underserved areas.”

