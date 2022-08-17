Brussels, BELGIUM. 11 August 2022 – The 5G Automotive Association and the 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA) have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a result of their mutual interest in strengthening the liaison between EU-funded projects on V2X and Connected and Automated Driving (CAD) with the relevant industry players, along with their wish to ensure the successful exploitation of V2X and CAD EU-funded project results.

The 6G-IA is the voice of European Industry and Research for next-generation networks and services. Its primary objective is to contribute to Europe’s leadership on 5G, 5G evolution and SNS/6G research. This aim brings together a global industry community of telecoms and digital actors, such as operators, manufacturers, research institutes, associations, universities, verticals and SMEs. The 6G-IA carries out a wide range of activities in strategic areas, including standardisation, frequency spectrum, R&D projects, technology skills, collaboration with key vertical industry sectors notably for the development of trials and international cooperation. It represents the private sector in both the 5G Public Private Partnership (5G-PPP) and the Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS JU), where the European Commission represents the public side.

5GAA, on the other hand, is a global cross-industry organisation of companies from the automotive, technology, and telecommunications industries (ICT). The association’s objectives are to develop, test and promote cellular technology-based communications solutions, initiate their standardisation, and accelerate their commercial availability and global market penetration to address society’s connected mobility and road safety needs.

Under this MoU, both parties agreed to cooperate for the benefit of the connected and automated mobility sector and society as a whole.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus