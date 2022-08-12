Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the number of job vacancies rose to a record 1.3 million from March to May 2022. That’s over half a million more than before the pandemic. And the pressure to fill those empty seats is on. Here Ross Slogrove, UK country manager at cloud communication software provider Ringover, explains how having the right communications technology gives recruitment agencies one less source of stress.

Research from HR, payroll and finance software solution provider MHR found that 90% of large businesses in the UK are struggling to fill skills gaps in their organisation. But it’s not just the big guys who are feeling the hiring squeeze. Further research, this time from The Gatsby Foundation, found that recruiting staff with the right knowledge and skills for their needs is the second-biggest issue facing small businesses right now.

The race is on to fill a record-breaking number of vacancies, but companies can’t act with too much haste. It’s imperative that recruiters do not rush through the process, as hiring the wrong person can be worse than leaving a role vacant. Instead, recruitment agencies must focus on making their hiring processes as efficient as possible, to make the right decision in minimal time.

A remote world

Location is no longer a deterrent. In March 2022, one fifth of job applications submitted via LinkedIn were for remote positions. The world of work has changed, and the recruitment process must reflect this new normal.

Video recruitment is a convenient alternative to an in-person interview. Online interviews are less time consuming, so scheduling is less of a challenge where a candidate may have to take a day off work to attend an interview in a different city, they could complete a video interview in their lunch hour. They also open up positions to global candidates, increasing the talent pool and improving the recruiter’s chances of finding the right fit for the role.

Many of the stresses of traditional interviews are eliminated by moving the process online. Candidates no longer have to worry about traffic jams, getting lost or where to park. Instead, they can focus on the interview itself, giving recruiters a better indication of the candidate’s true skills and suitability, helping them to make the right decision.

Seamless interviewing

With so many positions open, candidates today often find themselves able to choose between multiple job offers. Recruiters must face the added challenge of convincing a candidate to accept the role. The interview is often the deciding factor 65% of candidates say that a bad interview experience makes them lose interest in a job.

Recruitment agencies must select the right video conferencing software to ensure the process runs smoothly and efficiently. According to anthropologist Ray Birdwhistell, more than 65% of communication occurs nonverbally. Being able to read body language, of both the candidate and the recruiter, is where online interviews can fall short if they’re hosted on insufficient software. Poor video quality prevents candidates from accurately showcasing their communication skills, as well as potentially giving candidates a poor impression of the company.

Keeping in touch

A good candidate will likely be interviewing for many other roles. It is essential that recruiters stay in touch after the interview and provide regular updates, or the candidate may become frustrated and accept another position. Keeping in contact with hundreds of candidates can be difficult, so recruiters need a business phone system that works with them.

Ringover offers businesses an integrated phone system, packed with features to help them navigate their workload. With free international calls to over 110 destinations, recruiters can easily contact their candidates regardless of their location. The ability to call from any device connected to the internet gives recruiters the flexibility to work on-the-go and candidates can easily get in touch with any questions.

As recruitment agencies try to fill the seemingly endless vacancies, it is vital that they have a streamlined, seamless recruitment process. With the right video conferencing software and business phone system, recruiters can save time, reach a wider talent pool, and keep the best candidates interested in the role.

The author is Ross Slogrove, UK country manager at cloud communication software provider Ringover.

