Manchester, NH, 9 August 2022 – Minim, Inc., the creator of intelligent networking products under the Motorola brand, announced the launch of the Motorola Q14, the Wi-Fi 6E addition to its portfolio.

The Motorola Q14 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System delivers the fastest mesh experience to-date with support for network speeds up to 5.4 Gbps and access to a new 6 GHz band for the latest high-performance Wi-Fi 6E-enabled devices. The powerful new mesh system comes bundled with the motosync app, powered by Minim, for easy setup, parental controls and cybersecurity at no additional cost.

The Motorola Q14 is currently available on MotorolaNetwork.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com, and will be available at Best Buy in the coming weeks.

The next generation of Motorola mesh

The Motorola Q14 is the Wi-Fi 6E mesh system in the Motorola intelligent networking products portfolio. The mesh system supports the fastest home Internet plans currently available with a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port enabling true multi-gigabit speed when combined with a Motorola cable modem, such as the Motorola MB8611. With next-generation Wi-Fi 6 technology, the Motorola Q14 enables access to the new 6 GHz band for WiFi 6E devices, freeing up the 2.4 & 5 GHz bands for lower latency and faster speeds on all your devices. Available in two configurations, the 2-pack offers wireless coverage up to 3,500 square feet and the 3-pack covers up to 5,000 square feet.

Sporting a cutting-edge modern design, the updated Motorola Q14 is wrapped in a luxe mesh fabric that elevates any space. Crafted with the home in mind, the Motorola Q14 can be proudly displayed as a design element or blend seamlessly into the background. The design-forward Motorola Q14 allows users to move networking hardware out from the closet and into their homes as a piece of decor for the home.

The system is backed by a two-year warranty and offers free support in addition to effortless setup through the intuitive motosync app. Users can enjoy total control over their network, from setting parental controls to managing guest networks, running speed tests, or tracking data usage. Peace of mind comes standard with cybersecurity features including auto firmware upgrades, malware scans, new device alerts and ad blocking.

“Since the beginning, Minim’s has always been focused on helping everyone do more and live better through connectivity,” says Minim chief executive officer Gray Chynoweth. “The recent advent of WiFi 6E demonstrates how quickly WiFi continues to change, and the Motorola Q14 is a proof point of our team’s dedication to providing our customers with the intelligent networking devices needed to harness the Internet of now.”

Availability and Pricing

The Motorola Q14 WiFi 6E mesh system retails at $429.99 (€416.65) for a 2-pack and $649.99 (€629.83) for a 3-pack on MotorolaNetwork.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and will be available at Best Buy in the coming weeks. To learn more about the company’s full portfolio of mesh networking devices, please visit here.

