Washington, 5 August 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission has adopted an Order creating the “Your Home, Your Internet” pilot programme designed to raise awareness of the Affordable Connectivity Programme (ACP) among households receiving federal housing assistance. The one-year pilot programme will test the best methods for helping consumers receiving federal housing assistance through the Department of Housing and Urban Development learn about the Affordable Connectivity Programme and enroll in the programme.

“Broadband is a necessity for American households, yet many HUD-assisted families lack access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet,” says HUD secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “HUD is committed to ensuring that the people we serve have sufficient internet access for work, school, health care, and other needs. FCC’s new pilot programme will make it easier for HUD-assisted families to access reliable and affordable high-speed internet, and I look forward to working with Chairwoman Rosenworcel and the Commission to get more families online.”

The “Your Home, Your Internet” pilot programme features enhancements that are designed to help ease the application and enrollment process for federal housing assistance recipients. State and local housing authorities, Tribal Designated Housing Entities, and other state, regional, or local government entities, as well as community partners are eligible to apply for the pilot. Pilot programme applicants will be able to submit proposals for specialised ACP outreach efforts, including promotional materials that are directed to federal housing assistance recipients and organisations. Pilot participants also are encouraged to propose application assistance tools which the Commission will evaluate. In addition, the Commission has set aside up to $10 million (€9.77 million) to support pilot-related activities. The Wireline Competition Bureau will provide more guidance on how to participate in the pilot programme.

The Affordable Connectivity Programme provides a monthly discount of up to $30 (€29.31) per month (and up to $75 (€73.28) per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands) as well as a one-time $100 (€97.70) discount toward a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet. Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a household may qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Programme if at least one member of the household meets the qualifications for participation in the Lifeline programme. Households that receive federal housing assistance are eligible for Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Programme.

Action by the Commission August 5, 2022 by Third Report and Order (FCC 22-65). Chairwoman Rosenworcel, commissioners Carr, Starks, and Simington approving. Chairwoman Rosenworcel and commissioner Starks issuing separate statements.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus