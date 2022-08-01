Phnom Penh, Cambodia – Nokia announced that SINET, Cambodia’s internet service provider, has chosen Nokia to deploy its XGS passive optical network (PON) solution to address the growing demand for ultra-high-speed broadband of the enterprises. Nokia’s XGS-PON solution will be initially deployed in the capital city of Phnom Penh before being expanded to other cities and regions. Once deployed, SINET’s future-ready network will be able to address the demand for more capacity and support new use cases, such as smart cities and 5G backhauling.

The deployment, which includes the upgrade of the existing Nokia fibre access nodes, will be completed in 2022.

Nokia’s fibre access solution is powered by its Quillion chipset, which concurrently supports three generations of PON technologies, GPON, XGS-PON and 25G PON. It is 50% more energy efficient than the previous generation of chipsets, allowing the service providers to reduce operational expenditure.

Diep Kong, chief technical officer of SINET, says “As the digital ecosystem becomes all-pervasive, enterprises need an exceptional network reliability along with ultra-high speed. We are committed to providing a world-class network experience to our business users so they are able to deliver the best possible services to their customers. We are already using Nokia’s GPON solution and are confident that its field-proven XGS-PON solution will allow us to provide a differentiated experience to Cambodia’s enterprises. Nokia has received the Type Approval of XGS-PON equipment from the Telecommunication Regulator of Cambodia, which proves us the quality of the solution and the readiness to deploy in the Cambodia market.”

Ajay Sharma, head of Thailand and Cambodia at Nokia, says “Weare excited that SINET has reaffirmed its confidence in our solution. Our industry-leading XGS-PON solution will allow SINET to improve the overall speed and quality of broadband for its enterprise users, which will help them grow their revenues and attract new customers. The enterprise users will benefit from an increase in network capacity, speed, and reliability.”

