Malvern, United States. 26 July, 2022 – Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks, and Komatsu, developer and supplier of heavy equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial, and forestry markets, have achieved Rajant certification for Komatsu’s frontrunner autonomous haulage solution (AHS). Validation for frontrunner AHS was completed in just six months.

“Reliable communications networks that offer continuous mobile connectivity are crucial to successful autonomous haulage operations,” says David Haukeness, Komatsu’s product manager for autonomous systems. “Rajant’s low-latency Kinetic Mesh and support for LTE and WiFi make their network a key part of our efforts to help our customers achieve their autonomous goals.”

Komatsu’s frontrunner AHS uses a wealth of onboard technology and requires continuous, reliable wireless communication with the central office. Rajant Kinetic Mesh machine-to-machine (M2M) InstaMesh technology provides autonomous solutions like Komatsu’s frontrunner AHS with higher reliability and network resiliency with low latency, which is critical to maintaining ‘always-on’ connectivity for autonomous machines.

Rajant is already co-deployed on Komatsu mining equipment in more than 100 mines globally and is now ready to support Komatsu’s autonomous solutions.

“Achieving Rajant certification with Komatsu reflects the work of many individuals and addresses a key request from our mutual customers to continue utilising both companies’ advanced solutions,” shares Sagar Chandra, vice president of sales – Americas.

