Peter West of Optus

Residents in Tasmania’s Northern Midlands will benefit from enhanced mobile coverage, with a new Optus tower switching on in the region.

The new tower provides targeted coverage and capacity to the township of Cressy as well as enhanced coverage on Cressy Road, Green Rises, Saudridge, and Elphinstone Roads.

Peter West, Optus territory general manager for Tasmania, is proud to be enhancing mobile coverage across Northern Tasmania.

“We’re pleased to be switching on another tower in Tasmania to continue strengthening connectivity across the state. This increased connection in the Northern region will enable our customers to do more of the things they love,” Mr West said.

Known for its rich agricultural landscape, Cressy is home to many farming locals and businesses that will directly benefit from the new site’s faster download speeds and connectivity, with the tower not only offering improved 4G connectivity, but access to 5G through Optus’ mid-band layer.

“The number of visitors has increased in recent years thanks to the region’s thriving fishing community, with the town’s hotels and guest houses often completely booked out. The construction of the tower will ensure both visitors and locals can utilise world class connectivity, without having to compromise on user experience,” Mr West continues.

The investment to expand Optus’ telecommunications infrastructure and mobile coverage is part of an ongoing project to improve coverage, reliability and speed across the Optus mobile network. This tower will provide new coverage and capacity to the area, offering a competitive telecommunications alternative for residents and businesses in the Cressy area.

