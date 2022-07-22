Bernard Taliaferro of Rajant

Malvern, PA. 20 July 2022 – Rajant Corporation, the provider of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL RADIO (A.I.R.), a radio communication solutions and mobility/IT applications provider. This agreement represents Rajant’s further investment in the Middle East, Turkey, and Azerbaijan. A.I.R.’s appointment as distributor enables them to introduce the Kinetic Mesh solution to their customers within industries, such as transportation, public utilities, public safety, ports, oil & gas, and mining.

“Since partnering with Rajant, we’ve found immediate success meeting customer requirements for seamless connectivity for static and high-speed moving objects thanks to the Rajant Kinetic Mesh multi-frequency, self-healing structure,” shares Anil Gedik, A.I.R. regional manager (Middle East). “Rajant provides end-users with dynamic, instant data transfer using the best path. The autonomous connection management, using their InstaMesh protocol, enables critical applications without a single point of failure despite the tough conditions inside tunnels, underground mines, and metal-intense areas like factories, warehouses, seaports, and oil fields.”

“A.I.R.’s primary customer base and business strategy are specifically focused on wireless communication solutions,” shares Bernard Taliaferro, Rajant VP of global channels. “With Rajant Kinetic Mesh networking, they now offer their clients a solution with total mobility, autonomous adaptability, and mission-critical reliability. We are pleased to partner with A.I.R. as an expansion of our worldwide footprint. With deployments already happening between us, our partnership is bringing solid technical support and reseller stocking levels for deployments in an array of industrial applications.”

