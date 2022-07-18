Austin, Texas, 15 July 2022 – Sonim Technologies has announced the launch of the XP5plus on the AT&T network, which offers the best of both cellular and radio-like capabilities for businesses and employees working in extreme conditions.

The XP5plus builds on the legacy of its predecessor, the XP5s, one of the most widely used PTT-over-Cellular ultra-rugged devices among frontline workers and first responders who need instant reliable communications when it matters most. The new XP5plus is purpose-built for critical communications and includes many features that enhance the Push-to-Talk (PTT) experience. At the top of its long list of new features is a version with two easy-to-use control knobs for channel select and volume control. PTT can now be accessed without users ever taking their eyes off the mission in front of them.

With longer battery life and a larger screen, the XP5plus raises the bar on what a device can do. Third-party tested and validated to MIL-STD-810H, this rugged device is drop proof and waterproof and will thrive in the most punishing conditions. Sonim is long recognised for the superior audio quality built into all its devices. The XP5plus does not disappoint with Goodix echo and noise cancellation technology built into the new 100dB+ speakers.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with AT&T and provide businesses with the latest rugged communications that will unlock mission-critical team communication and outlast any given day in the field,” says Peter Liu, CEO, Sonim Technologies.

The XP5plus is also FirstNet Ready, which means first responders can use it to tap into specialised capabilities designed to meet their needs on FirstNet the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. First responders maintain voice communications with always-on priority and preemption on LTE, while the intuitive FirstNet network determines the best route for data traffic, whether that’s 5G or LTEi.

The XP5plus is packed with other extra features including SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software that helps customers more easily deploy, manage and support mobile devices in the field. The Sonim SecureAudio Connector provides secure, more reliable connections so audio accessories and Remote Speaker Microphones (RSM) are locked in place and always ready, even while engaged in rigorous activity. It is compatible with a wide range of industrial grade accessories including headsets, RSMs, vehicle mounts and more. The XP5plus also comes with Sonim’s 3-year comprehensive warranty which lowers the total cost of ownership, especially compared to consumer devices.

The XP5plus will be available online and in AT&T stores on Friday, July 15. For more information, visit Sonim XP5plus.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

