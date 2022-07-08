Chintan Fafadia of PCTEL

Bloomingdale, Ill. 7 July 2022 – PCTEL, Inc., a global provider of wireless technology solutions, announced receipt of the Declaration of Conformity in Europe for their IoT Radio Module.

PCTEL’s industrial grade radio module, RM-WI-FI-AC-2X2-HP, meets rigorous customer requirements for Industrial IoT applications. This rugged, high power 802.11ac Wi-Fi radio module supports 5 GHz WiFi bands and can be installed in a wide variety of products that accept standard mini-PCIe cards. Purpose-built to support industrial applications targeting a range of markets including utilities, fleets, manufacturing, automation, mining, and oil and gas, this module’s small form factor makes it ideal for integration into wireless IT platforms and its high transmit power provides continuous connectivity.

“We are excited to announce the CE Declaration of Conformity for the RM-WIFI-AC-2X2-HP. It is a significant milestone in our strategy to expand PCTEL’s Industrial IoT devices market in Europe,” says Chintan Fafadia, PCTEL’s vice president, IIoT device product management.

The reliable and adaptable RM-WIFI-AC-2X2-HP module helps customers increase operational efficiency, allowing them to stay connected with the right wireless solution.

“Along with our current offerings in antennas and wireless test and measurement, PCTEL continues to expand its capabilities and product offerings for the Industrial IoT market in Europe with high performance and ruggedised wireless connectivity solutions including Wi-Fi access points and multi-connectivity and multi-sensor platforms,” says Fafadia.

