Ohio, United States. 5 July 2022 – Cambridge Broadband Networks Group (CBNG)’s VectaStar Flex A2/A3 variant solution has been deployed by FirstComm (First Communications Inc.), as part of its strategy to rollout improved connectivity using licensed spectrum to six metropolitan areas in the state of Ohio, USA.

The A2/A3 licensed spectrum has seen a huge surge of interest due to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) making regulatory changes to the 28GHz spectrum bands. This point to multipoint (PtMP) solution from CBNG has allowed FirstComm to successfully switch its enterprise customers from the current A1 spectrum to the A2/A3 spectrum, which will provide high quality connectivity without any downtime.

Jason Beadnell, manager of product at FirstComm, says, “Prior to 2021 we had already used the A1 variant of the VectaStar Flex solution so migrating to the A2/A3 variant of VectaStar from CBNG was a very natural progression for us. CBNG’s global presence and research and development programme is unmatched, and their understanding of the characteristics of the Local Multipoint Distribution Service PtMP spectrum is second to none. It is the only PtMP provider in the market that is cost competitive and with their support, we can switch our customers seamlessly while continuing our mission of providing carrier class cost-effective networks with high reliability.”

The A1 spectrum previously used by FirstComm was re-classified by the FCC for flexible usage through the upper microwave flexible use service (UMFUS) 5G proceeding and has now been earmarked for mobile 5G. To ensure that customers can be moved to a new spectrum band, it is essential that communications equipment can work effectively and deliver the level of service that is required. FirstComm has now completed the first phase of deploying the high quality fixed wireless access network equipment from CBNG.

Charles Loverso, VP of sales and business development (North America) at CBNG, says, “We have a highly successful relationship with FirstComm and are excited to continue our journey with the team. By deploying the A2/A3 variant of the VectaStar Flex solution, FirstComm is well-placed to meet the evolving challenges of delivering carrier class capacity using licensed PtMP and operate in bands that have previously been largely underutilised.”

As operators in North America now look to utilise the A2/A3 spectrum, reliable, accessible and scalable technology is needed to achieve the best possible results and meet the connectivity needs of customers. CBNG’s VectaStar networks have now been deployed by service providers in over 50 countries worldwide for enterprise access, mobile backhaul, small cell backhaul and ISP networks, with CBNG’s customers including seven of the world’s top 10 mobile operators.

To find out more about the VectaStar Flex solution and how it can help communications service providers utilise the A2/A3 spectrum, visit the CBNG.

