Matt Loecke of Apogee

Austin, Texas – Within just a few short weeks this summer, nine student housing facilities serving 1,400 students on the campus of Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, N.C., will be fully equipped with fast, reliable Apogee ResNet (Residential Network Services). A provider of managed technology services for higher education institutions in the United States, Apogee began working closely with FSU campus specialist in April to plan for a rapid ResNet implementation that will be completed over a 10-day period in July before the start of the Fall 2022 semester.

Part of the University of North Carolina System, Fayetteville State University is a public Historically Black University (HBCU) that was founded in 1867 as the Howard School for educating Black children. As enrollment approaches 7,000 students, FSU providers are committed to equipping their students with access to best-in-class technology solutions to empower them to pursue their educational and life goals.

Apogee will help FSU achieve this vision by delivering guaranteed residence hall Wi-Fi speeds and 24/7/365 support that eliminate student complaints to the university IT teams. Via the FSU-branded mobile app by Apogee, residents can easily connect their devices using Single Sign-On (SSO) and create a Personal Area Network (PAN) for all their devices. Students can access Apogee support directly from the app via chat, email, and phone. Apogee will also train all residence hall assistants and provide hands-on guidance to residents during the move-in period in August.

“With Apogee as our partner for residential network services, Fayetteville State University is thrilled to provide our students the assurance of a high-performing and reliable Wi-Fi infrastructure that will always be future-proof and offer an impeccable level of service from Apogee’s 24/7/365 support team,” says Dr. Hector Molina, vice chancellor for information technology and chief information officer. “This newly formed partnership allows FSU’s ITS Division to transition our focus on elevating our cybersecurity preparedness and pursuing campus-wide strategic digital transformation initiatives that enable world-class teaching and learning and promote our students’ success.”

“In addition to an outstanding academic experience, students in our residence halls deserve an exceptional on-campus living experience,” says Dr. Juanette Council, associate vice chancellor for student affairs. “Our residence halls’ aging network infrastructure could not keep up with student demand for high bandwidth and connectivity necessary for coursework, research, collaboration, socialisation and entertainment. Apogee was the right choice for FSU because the company has a solid reputation as a proven specialist in delivering residential network capabilities for higher ed.”

According to Molina, Apogee ResNet will enable students in FSU residence halls to connect nearly 10,000 smartphones, TVs, printers, laptops, smart watches, smart lightbulbs, game consoles, and other IoT devices with guaranteed speeds and reliability.

“We are honored to welcome Fayetteville State University to the Apogee family, another addition from the University of North Carolina System. As the provider of ResNet, we are proud to partner with FSU to help these esteemed higher education providers enhance the on-campus living experience for so many students,” says Matt Loecke, Apogee executive vice president of sales.

