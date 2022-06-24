Ivo Rook of 1NCE

1NCE, the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT at a global flat rate, announced at Embedded World Nuremberg a significant expansion of its global IoT network coverage. The company has doubled its footprint of Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) coverage and now has NB-IoT coverage maps, available at a single price worldwide.

1NCE now offers NB-IoT in Austria, Belgium, China, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Puerto Rico, Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, the United States, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

New destinations via 2G, 3G, and 4G include (among others): Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Benin, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curacao, Gabon, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mozambique, New Caledonia, Suriname, Tajikistan, Togo, and Uruguay.

“The demand for cross-border availability of low power networks is increasing as more companies and cities realize the power that IoT-driven intelligence can have in creating a strong impact in their field,” says Ivo Rook, COO at 1NCE. “Network availability without the hassle of multiple vendors is critical for large scale, multinational IoT deployments in every industry.”

