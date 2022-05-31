Nicolas Roy of TOTEM Group

TOTEM will deploy a mobile indoor DAS (Distributed Antenna System) network for the entire 15 Sud line of the Grand Paris Express subway by 2025 and will operate the network until at least 2035.

Passengers on the line will be able to access 5G from end-to-end, between the future Pont de Sevres (92) and Noisy-Champs (93) stations. The means the 15 Sud line will be one of the first Paris subway lines to have end-to-end 5G connectivity.

Connecting the 16 stations over 33 km to 5G is a real technical challenge. Nearly 40,000 hours of work will be needed to build a DAS network involving around 1,000 active antenna and equipment along the entire 15 Sud line. The technological challenge is particularly acute in the tunnels, where it is crucial to keep equipment dimensions to a minimum and ensure secure coexistence with other communication systems. The technological innovations deployed by TOTEM will be able to limit equipment size in stations and tunnels, as well as keeping energy consumption low.

The Societe du Grand Paris (SGP) chose the Orange group, via TOTEM, its Tower Company, to deliver connectivity to the future 15 Sud line. TOTEM, as a Tower Company, will provide all the investment necessary to deploy the infrastructure, before commercialising the network to mobile telephone operators on the same terms and with complete transparency.

TOTEM is a trusted partner that, by enabling shared access to its mobile sites, provides connectivity to the most difficult locations, such as subways, stadiums, offices and malls, thereby contributing to local economic development.

Thierry Papin

TOTEM is present in both urban and rural areas and aims to extend its connectivity offer across France and in indoor environments. Everywhere possible, TOTEM provides connectivity and facilitates 5G deployment for all operators, serving regional authorities, economic hubs and companies.

Nicolas Roy, CEO of TOTEM Group says, “Indoor connectivity is a priority not just for companies and real estate actors, but also for the entertainment and transport sectors. TOTEM supports its customers from end-to-end, proposing the most suitable connectivity solutions and positioning itself as the essential actor for deploying 5G in the most complex locations.”

Thierry Papin, managing director of TOTEM France, adds that “With this agreement, TOTEM is fully staking its claim as a major player in indoor connectivity in France. The Societe du Grand Paris has chosen a reliable and robust partner to deliver deployment, operator commercialisation, maintenance and security for the full length of the 15 Sud subway line. It’s a remarkable collective effort, coming to fruition only seven months after TOTEM was created.”

