Espoo, Finland. 5 May 2022 – Nokia announced the successful completion of a network trial with TIM using the Nokia PSE-Vs fifth generation super coherent optics. The trial demonstrated 600G transmission over a 1008km live link in TIM’s terrestrial backbone network in Italy. This trial sets new milestones in spectral efficiency over a live, real-world network, and enables TIM to further increase its optical network capacity and support 400 Gigabit Ethernet (400GE) services across its long-haul network.

This trial leverages TIM’s existing long-haul network based on Nokia’s CDC-F ROADM architecture and demonstrates the ability to achieve milestone transmission speeds of 600G per wavelength using PSE-Vs super coherent optics from Nokia. Operating with 100GHz WDM channels to maximise network capacity, this trial sets a milestone spectral efficiency record of 6.0bits/sec/Hz over TIM’s strategic long-haul routes.

James Watt, head of optical networks division, Nokia, says, “We are delighted to work with TIM to support continued capacity evolution of its core long-haul network. With the introduction of the PSE-Vs super coherent capabilities, we enable scale made simple across our entire 1830 portfolio. Nokia is enabling spectrally-efficient network capacity over real-world long-haul networks while setting new milestones for capacity-reach performance.”

Alberto Maria Langellotti, head of IP, transport & SDN engineering, TIM Italy, says, “This live network field trial validates our plans to scale network capacity everywhere over our existing long-haul network, using the latest generation of high performance coherent optics. With this trial, we demonstrate a record spectral efficiency over our advanced network to ensure the best dissemination of new digital services”.

The trial was performed on a long-haul route connecting TIM’s live network of mixed SMF/LEAF fibre spanning the breadth of Italy, using Nokia’s 1830 PSI-M compact modular disaggregated transport system. TIM and Nokia demonstrated error-free performance at 600Gb/s over a 1008km link from Torino to Rome, consisting of 18 fibre spans and through five ROADMs nodes, and 400Gb/s over a 2140km link from Torino to Catania, Sicily, consisting of 37 fibre spans and 12 ROADMs nodes.

The Nokia PSE-V is the advanced family of digital coherent optics (DCO), powering the Nokia high-performance, high-capacity transponders, packet-optical switches, disaggregated compact modular and subsea terminal platforms. The PSE-V super coherent DSP (PSE-Vs) implements the probabilistic constellation shaping (PCS) with continuous baud rate adjustment, and supports higher wavelength capacities over longer distances including support for 400G over any distance over spectrally efficient 100GHz WDM channels while further reducing network costs and power consumption per bit.

