London, UK, 28 April 2022 – Enterprise customers can now benefit from access to a new simple, scalable, and more secure WAN solution to help drive digital transformation and cloud optimisation as a result of a partnership between agile, high bandwidth connectivity solutions provider Colt Technology Services and VMware, Inc., an innovator in enterprise software.

VMware is joining Colt’s Partner Hub ecosystem and the two will bring a new managed SD WAN solution to the global market by combining VMware’s SD WAN solution with high performance connectivity and customer service from Colt.

Enterprise customers can benefit from an improved user experience, anywhere, with the WAN solution that delivers hybrid, multi-cloud, and SaaS functionality on a high bandwidth, low latency network across a global footprint. This allows organisations worldwide to harness the power of the cloud and optimise their networks.

This announcement complements Colt’s current SD WAN propositions which have seen high, double-digit growth YoY and broadens the addressable market while offering enterprises a greater choice of SD WAN solutions to help drive digital transformation through unexpected change.

Peter Coppens, Colt’s VP, product, says, “The past few years have shown us that SD WAN is a true enabler for the way enterprises do business and provides an enhanced, user experience, regardless of location, device or application. Colt was an early adopter of true SD WAN services and has continued to invest in the technology over the past few years. The strength of our global network with VMware’s deep expertise can expand WAN service options for enterprises across the world.”

Craig Connors, vice president and general manager, VMware’s SASE business, says, “Employees are working from everywhere and IT leaders are investing in cloud-first technologies, like SD WAN, to deliver networking and security services seamlessly. VMware and Colt are trusted technology partners to enterprises worldwide and we look forward to working with Colt to bring our industry-leading SD WAN technology to their customers.”

Recognised as a Visionary in the Gartner 2022 Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Colt also received Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 European Customer Value Leadership Award. The company has Net Promotor Scores (NPS), reflecting Colt employees’ high motivation.

