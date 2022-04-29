Olivier Pauzet of Sierra Wireless

Vancouer, British Columbia. 28 April 2022 – Sierra Wireless, an IoT solutions provider, announced the availability of its 5G mobile broadband embedded modules, the Radio Frequency (RF) optimised EM92 Series. This latest edition to the Sierra Wireless line up will enable the most demanding, business-critical, industrial and networking use cases.

First announced in May of 2021, the EM92 Series 5G modules feature 3GPP Release 16 standard capabilities at a cost-effective price and provide secure connectivity at high speeds with low latency worldwide. The EM92 is ideal for demanding broadband applications such as high definition live video, industrial IoT deployments like machine vision and drones, networking use cases that require reliable broadband communications equivalent to previous wired technologies, and many other new IoT applications.

Being RF-optimised, the modules reduce the complexity of 5G designs and improve global network coverage by supporting more global carrier bands, enabling OEMs, system integrators and other companies to easily integrate 5G connectivity into their products. Customers can make the most of 5G’s high speeds and ultra-low latency while shortening time-to-market, future proofing designs, and ensuring the security of deployment on a worldwide scale.

“For engineers and product managers who want to connect next generation 5G products, the EM92 5G module has been engineered to cater to the most demanding and bandwidth intensive business critical applications,” says Olivier Pauzet, VP of product & IoT solutions, Sierra Wireless. “We’ve optimised the RF in this module so that it supports multiple technologies allowing flexibility in design, and even more global carrier bands minimising SKUs and streamlining logistics to enable the simple, rapid and cost-effective worldwide deployment of 5G IoT applications. It supports both 5G and 4G TDD/FDD networks, with 68 bands for truly global coverage with a single SKU.”

“Sierra Wireless is a trusted partner of DISH,” says Stephen Bye, chief commercial officer, DISH Wireless. “The new 5G EM92 Series modules will feature support for spectrum band N70 and will be the first certified module for use on our 5G network. This partnership will further enable IoT innovation.”

“Sierra Wireless’ 5G modules provide AVIWEST with the fast, low latency and reliable 5G connectivity needed to stream high-definition videos from live worldwide events such as the Olympics, to broadcasters’ production facilities, allowing broadcasters to realise the cost, performance and simplicity of 5G-powered remote production,” says Ronan Poullaouec, CTO at AVIWEST.

EM series modules

The EM92 Series of 5G modules aims to make 5G more affordable, while building on the success of the company’s EM91 Series which includes both the EM9190 5G mmWave/Sub-6/LTE New Radio (NR) and EM9191 5G Sub-6/LTE NR standards-based M.2 modules. Both series of modules in Sierra Wireless’ embedded broadband portfolio deliver unprecedented bandwidth and network performance and have been designed to securely connect to 5G networks around the world. Security is designed in at the forefront right from the start of module development to minimise security risks, as well as additional time in certification requirements.

Transforming industries with 5G

5G’s higher data speeds and capacity, wider coverage, and lower latency are transforming the IoT industry by enabling next-generation computing and edge-to-cloud applications, and enabling the expansion of the mobile ecosystem to new industries such as smart manufacturing, connected healthcare and smart cities.

By 2025, 5G networks are likely to cover one-third of the world’s population and account for as many as 1.2 billion connections according to the GSMA. The impact on the mobile industry and its customers will be profound. It’s no surprise then that the industry is investing heavily in 5G, with mobile operators expected to spend $1.1 trillion worldwide between 2020 and 2025 in mobile CAPEX, roughly 80% of which will be on 5G networks.

Availability

Sierra Wireless’ 5G EM92 Series modules are available for sampling in May, with commercial availability expected at the end of Q3 2022.

