Christos Karmis of Mobilitie

18 April 2022 – Mobilitie, a BAI Communications company and wireless infrastructure provider in the United States, welcomed Chris Zack, a seasoned telecommunications executive, as senior vice president of wireless solutions. Zack adds to Mobilitie’s dynamic leadership by bringing decades of operational experience and industry expertise to support the company’s ongoing rapid growth across the U.S. and international markets.

“Mobilitie is the industry in developing converged public and private wireless network solutions” says Zack, who returns to Mobilitie for a second term. “Mobilitie is on the forefront of rolling out new solutions in the marketplace to our clients with competitive network services through our capacity to finance and operate the wireless infrastructure, including diversified offerings into private network solutions. With a dedicated and experienced leadership team at Mobilitie we are primed to scale both in the U.S. and internationally, and I can’t wait to get started.”

As senior vice president of wireless solutions, Zack will aim to expand Mobilitie’s brand across new market segments and geographies through a number of business development initiatives and new product offerings. Zack has spent 25 years in wireline and wireless communications at some of the most recognizable and high-growth telecommunications and technology brands, gaining diverse technical, contractual, and financial knowledge in DAS, small cell, Wi-Fi, and fibre transport solutions.

“Chris is a trusted and respected leader who knows our business and will be integral to our next stage of growth,” says Christos Karmis, CEO of Mobilitie. “One of Mobilitie’s inherent strengths is our ability to attract talented and influential people who share our vision and passion about mobile connectivity. We are working hard every day to help lay the infrastructure foundation for 5G connectivity across the U.S. and bring improved mobile broadband connectivity to all people. We have the industry’s best solutions and most experienced and capable team in the country, and we’re proud to be adding Chris to our core executive team.”

For more information about Mobilitie, visit here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus