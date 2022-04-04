Vodafone has launched a new platform designed to connect road users directly with transport authorities and each other, enabling safety information, hazard warnings and traffic updates to be shared in real-time no matter which device or in-vehicle system they are using.

The platform is compatible with all third-party apps and in-vehicle navigation systems. Vodafone is collaborating with several partners to bring the technology to road users and plans to launch the platform within its own Vodafone Automotive apps later this year.

The new platform, called Safer Transport for Europe Platform (STEP), aims to address the problem of data fragmentation and information silos that limit the benefits connectivity can bring to road safety. Transport authorities today are often limited to delivering safety updates through road infrastructure motorway gantries, variable-message or matrix signs and so on or via a limited number of technologies developed by independent manufacturers, such as in-vehicle navigation systems.

STEP offers a solution to these challenges. As a cloud-based platform built on open, industry standards, STEP enables a wide eco-system of participants governments, transport authorities, vehicle manufacturers, mobility service providers and other mobile network operators to work together to improve road safety across Europe. Joakim Reiter, chief external and corporate affairs officer, Vodafone says, “Improving road safety is still a major challenge for Europe. We believe that open platforms for faster, more efficient data sharing can play a significant role in helping prevent the unnecessary fatalities and injuries happening on our roads each year.”

STEP is designed to be compatible with all map apps and in-vehicle navigation systems developed by partner organisations, and users will benefit from free access to the platform and its safety features.

