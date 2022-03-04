Vach Kompella of Nokia

Espoo, Finland. 3 March 2022 – Nokia announced it will showcase Coherent Routing, the industry’s comprehensive IP-optical solution at the Optical Fibre Communications (OFC) conference being held in San Diego, California from 6-10 March.

The demo will highlight the ability of IP routers to connect directly over coherent wavelengths and enable end-to-end and efficient packet transport. Coherent Routing solutions are available across Nokia’s router portfolio to support all network applications.

Coherent Routing integrates a range of pluggable Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) coherent router optics, application-optimised optical line systems, and cross-domain IP and optical management coordination and automation in a complete, flexible solution. Coherent Routing provides an important upgrade to Nokia’s service routers based on FP4 and FP5 silicon, designed with the capability to support coherent optics at scale and full density.

The solution enables network operators to efficiently scale their access, metro and regional IP networks for any application and topology. Single-hop IP express links allow IP access and aggregation routers to directly and efficiently connect with edge and core routers, data centres, and internet peering points over dedicated wavelengths. This approach makes optimal use of IP network capacity and interface resources, while maximising network flexibility and resiliency.

Kyle Hollasch, lead analyst, optical and packet transport hardware at Cignal AI, says, “With the advent of pluggable router-based digital coherent optics, IP-over-DWDM promises to dramatically alter the economics of metro networks. However, adoption beyond point-to-point metro DCI will be limited until it also addresses the wide variety of applications and topologies in service provider networks. Nokia’s Coherent Routing solution does just that with a complete portfolio of routers, optics, line systems and management tools that give network operators everything they need to implement IP-over-DWDM in varied and complex environments.”

Vach Kompella, vice president, IP networks division at Nokia, says, “Nokia’s Coherent Routing is a solution including routers, pluggable coherent optics, optical line systems and end-to-end management. Building on our proven leadership in IP routing, we’re proud to unveil an operational solution which supports 400GE IP networks today, while providing future-proof extension to 800GE.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus